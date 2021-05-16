Signature Symphony features Chickasaw composer Tate

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will feature composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate this week in two virtual events.
Tate, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, has written music that is inspired by Indigenous history and culture, and often makes use of native instruments in his compositions, which have been performed by such ensembles as the San Francisco Symphony, the Detroit Symphony and the National Symphony in Washington, D.C.
He will be featured in the Signature Symphony’s “Connecting the Dots” program, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Tate will discuss his life and works, including his new album, “Lowak Shoppala’ (Fire and Light),” to be released June 4, as well as the compositions “Talowa’ Hiloha (Thunder Song)” and “Oshta (Four),” which will be part of the orchestra’s final chamber music concert of the season.
That concert will be 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and will feature works by Oklahoma composers, performed by Signature Symphony musicians Jim Clanton, timpani; Kiersten Moser, violin; and Rachel Hay, violin.
In addition to Tate’s two compositions, the program will include two works by Moser: “The Final Breath” for solo violin, and “bloom for fixed media.”
Tickets for these virtual events are $10 each. To purchase and more information: signaturesymphony.com.
Ellsworth at Magic City Books
Scott Ellsworth, whose book “Death in the Promised Land” was the first major work of history about the Tulsa Race Massacre, will take part in a virtual discussion of his latest book, “The Ground Breaking,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. The event is presented by Magic City Books.
Ellsworth is a native Tulsan and chair of the committee leading the effort to identify the unmarked graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which is the subject of “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice.”
“The Ground Breaking” not only tells the long-suppressed story of the notorious Tulsa Race Massacre, but also unearths the lost history of how the massacre was covered up, and of the courageous individuals who fought to keep the story alive. Most importantly, it recounts the ongoing archaeological saga and the search for the unmarked graves of the victims of the massacre, and of the fight to win restitution for the survivors and their families.
To register for the virtual event, and to order “The Ground Breaking”: magiccitybooks.com.
‘Frozen Jr.’
The students of Theatre Tulsa Academy are presenting the musical “Frozen Jr.,” an adaptation of the popular Disney animated film, with performances through May 23.
The musical tells the story of true love and acceptance between sisters, the princesses Anna and Elsa, and how they discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood when faced with danger. It also contains all the songs from the musical, including “Do You Want To Build A Snowman,” “For The First Time In Forever” and — of course — “Let It Go.”
Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 and 23, 7:30 p.m. May 20-22, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $15. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
La Verne Ford Wimberly talks about gaining international attention for her 52 weeks of hats
Photos: Filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
$1 for 6 months