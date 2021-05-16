Signature Symphony features Chickasaw composer Tate

Ellsworth at Magic City Books

Scott Ellsworth, whose book “Death in the Promised Land” was the first major work of history about the Tulsa Race Massacre, will take part in a virtual discussion of his latest book, “The Ground Breaking,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. The event is presented by Magic City Books.

Ellsworth is a native Tulsan and chair of the committee leading the effort to identify the unmarked graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which is the subject of “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice.”

“The Ground Breaking” not only tells the long-suppressed story of the notorious Tulsa Race Massacre, but also unearths the lost history of how the massacre was covered up, and of the courageous individuals who fought to keep the story alive. Most importantly, it recounts the ongoing archaeological saga and the search for the unmarked graves of the victims of the massacre, and of the fight to win restitution for the survivors and their families.

To register for the virtual event, and to order “The Ground Breaking”: magiccitybooks.com.

