Signature Symphony conductor search down to two

“We obviously understand this has been an elongated search process that has required all of us to adapt and be flexible since we launched two years ago," said Kelly Clark, dean of visual and performing arts at Tulsa Community College. "We are sad to see Robert exit the search process and appreciate his talent. We wish him the very best and we will move forward with two exciting finalists as they share their talents and vision with our community.”

Seaton and Gómez Guillén will each be in Tulsa for a week-long residency that will include visits to schools, patron events and rehearsals as part of the selection process, in addition to leading the orchestra in concerts that will blend classical and popular music.

"The naming of a new artistic director for Signature Symphony is a collaborative process," Clark said. "I hope (the public) will join us on this journey by attending the concerts and free rehearsals to get to know these individuals. We want to hear from our audience members, and a survey after each concert will be part of the decision to name the next artistic director.”