Signature Symphony conductor search down to two

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College's search for a new music director became a bit less complicated, as one of the candidates has removed himself from consideration.
Robert Franz, who was to lead the orchestra in its final concert of the season on April 9, said in a statement: “It is with great regret that I must step down from the search for the next music director of the Signature Symphony. A personal matter has arisen that will not allow me to continue in the process, but I sincerely wish the talented musicians and the entire organization all the best on the next chapter of their storied history.”
The remaining candidates are Scott Seaton, who will spend next week in Tulsa preparing for the orchestra's Jan. 22 concert, and Alejandro Gómez Guillén, who will conduct the Feb. 26 concert.
The Signature Symphony began the process of searching for a new music director in 2019, when Andrés Franco, who had led the orchestra for five years, announced that he would be leave at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season to take a job with the Pittsburgh Symphony.
The orchestra has planned to feature the three candidates during the 2020-2021 season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shut down of public events forced the orchestra to revamp the season, with each candidate "curating" one of the virtual chamber music performances that made up the bulk of the Signature Symphony's 2020-2021 season.
“We obviously understand this has been an elongated search process that has required all of us to adapt and be flexible since we launched two years ago," said Kelly Clark, dean of visual and performing arts at Tulsa Community College. "We are sad to see Robert exit the search process and appreciate his talent. We wish him the very best and we will move forward with two exciting finalists as they share their talents and vision with our community.”
Seaton and Gómez Guillén will each be in Tulsa for a week-long residency that will include visits to schools, patron events and rehearsals as part of the selection process, in addition to leading the orchestra in concerts that will blend classical and popular music.
"The naming of a new artistic director for Signature Symphony is a collaborative process," Clark said. "I hope (the public) will join us on this journey by attending the concerts and free rehearsals to get to know these individuals. We want to hear from our audience members, and a survey after each concert will be part of the decision to name the next artistic director.”
The Jan. 22 concert is titled "Love and Obsession: From the Beatles to Berlioz," and will feature versions of love songs by the Fab Four, along with Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique," a work that was born in part for the composer's obsessive fascination with the Irish actress Harriet Smithson, who ultimately became Berlioz's wife.
The program will also feature the tango number "Por una Cabeza," made famous in the Academy Award-winning film "Scent of a Woman," along with one of Leonard Bernstein's most exuberant works, the Overture to "Candide."
Gómez Guillén will lead the orchestra in "Fantastical: Firebird Meets Harry Potter," Feb. 26, which will feature Stravinsky's ballet suite as well as excerpts from the "Harry Potter" film scores by John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hopper, and Alexandre Desplat, along with "Mariel" by Osvaldo Golijov, featuring cellist Susie Yang as soloist.
With Franz's departure, the program for the orchestra's April 9 concert will be announced at a later date.
All concerts will be presented in the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets are $35-$55, and available by calling 918-595-7777 or online at signaturesymphony.org.