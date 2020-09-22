Signature Symphony brings Beethoven back to the ballpark

Beethoven was back at the ballpark Saturday night, as the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College performed at ONEOK Field downtown — the second professional orchestra in the country to present a concert before a live audience since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
The orchestra performed a slightly edited version of the concert it had planned to present March 14, the day that much of the city of Tulsa — and much of the rest of the country — shut down in an effort to check the spread of the virus.
The concert came just two weeks after the Tulsa Symphony performed the first live orchestra concert in the country, also at ONEOK Field.
It says a great deal about the ingenuity, and the determination, of the city’s classical music community and the Tulsa Drillers organization that Tulsa has done what no major-city orchestra has yet been able to do — find a way to perform great music in front of a live audience. (The Orlando Philharmonic has taken a cue from Tulsa and will perform a concert at that city’s Exploria Stadium on Sept. 26.)
Saturday’s concert featured the Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven, which had been originally scheduled for that March 14 concert. Also on that March program was to have been a trumpet concert by Johann Hummel, to be performed by Stephen Goforth.
Tragically, Goforth, the orchestra’s longtime principal trumpet, died in a drowning accident in May. In his honor, the orchestra commissioned a tribute piece, “Go Forth,” composed by James Stephenson and presented in a pre-recorded performance by Signature Symphony musicians Ben Hay, the orchestra’s current principal trumpet, and Rob Muraoka on piano.
The piece combined an elegiac setting of the hymn “All Creatures of Our God and King,” followed by passages marked by urgent, jazzy rhythms and bright, tricky melodic bursts that married Baroque energy with contemporary flair. It spoke to Goforth’s work in church music, as well as classical, and was beautifully played.
Richard Wagner, director of the University of Tulsa’s School of Music, took the podium for the rest of the concert. The orchestra was arraying across ONEOK Field to maintain as much social distancing as possible, with each performer having his or her own music stand and microphone. The musicians were also provided with listening devices to allow them to hear their colleagues better.
There were a few inequities in the sound quality at the start of the Beethoven symphony — some elements among the strings overpowered their comrades — but those problems were dealt with quickly. And for those who kept an eye on the Jumbotron, which showed live shots of the performance from a variety of angles, the slight time lag between what one saw and what one heard was a tad disconcerting.
But overall, the performance was one of which the orchestra can rightly be proud, regardless of the setting. Wagner set a pace in the first movement that made Fifth Symphony’s famed opening four notes have the proper bite and urgency, that insistent, rhythmic pulse that Beethoven himself described as “Thus knocks Fate at the door.”
The juxtaposition of serene winds and militaristic marches of the second movement were clear and crisply handled, and the carefully calibrated turmoil of the third movement — widely considered to be Beethoven’s dramatizing the struggle of man to overcome whatever obstacles Fate has set before him — made the major-key explosion that opens the final movement truly thrilling.
If one has a fanciful turn of mind, it was easy to imagine the symphony’s final moments — a series of sharp, solid chords — were the final blows needed to break free from whatever impediments are keeping one from fulfilling his best destiny.
However one might interpret the music, it only proved the universality of Beethoven’s music — and the need to be reminded of its power, its beauty and its hopefulness in trying times.
The concert closed on a lighter note, with the orchestra performing Randy Newman’s main title theme to “The Natural,” as a nod to the concert’s hosts, followed by “Oklahoma!” As apparently is now the custom with orchestral performances at ONEOK, the evening ended with a fireworks display.
It’s not certain when the Signature Symphony will present another in-person event, but the orchestra has a full schedule of online performances and educational events for its 2020-2021 season. For more information: signaturesymphony.org.
