Signature Symphony brings Beethoven back to the ballpark

The piece combined an elegiac setting of the hymn “All Creatures of Our God and King,” followed by passages marked by urgent, jazzy rhythms and bright, tricky melodic bursts that married Baroque energy with contemporary flair. It spoke to Goforth’s work in church music, as well as classical, and was beautifully played.

Richard Wagner, director of the University of Tulsa’s School of Music, took the podium for the rest of the concert. The orchestra was arraying across ONEOK Field to maintain as much social distancing as possible, with each performer having his or her own music stand and microphone. The musicians were also provided with listening devices to allow them to hear their colleagues better.

There were a few inequities in the sound quality at the start of the Beethoven symphony — some elements among the strings overpowered their comrades — but those problems were dealt with quickly. And for those who kept an eye on the Jumbotron, which showed live shots of the performance from a variety of angles, the slight time lag between what one saw and what one heard was a tad disconcerting.