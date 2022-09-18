Shan Goshorn archives to go to the National Museum of the American Indian

Most of the intricately woven, uniquely designed baskets that brought Tulsa artist Shan Goshorn international fame, and that once filled the work room of the midtown home she shared with husband Tom Pendergraft, are long gone.

“They’ve all been bought up,” Pendergraft said. “Just about all of them are in museums now. There are a few family items I still have.”

Goshorn, a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, worked in a variety of media including photography and painting before she began combining traditional Cherokee weaving techniques with her passionate activism for Native American rights. She created baskets made out of archival paper, on which were printed everything from historic documents to photographs, to create objects of beauty that also contained stinging social commentary.

Her work was featured in group shows and solo exhibitions throughout the country before her death in December 2018. In 2021, Gilcrease Museum created an exhibit that showcased Goshorn’s work and her influence on fellow Native female artists, titled “Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn.”

A year before Goshorn died, she pledged the bulk of the research materials she had accumulated for her work, along with a selection of personal papers, notebooks and photographs, to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

This past week, Rachel Menyuk, a processing archivist from the NMAI, came to Tulsa to begin the process of cataloguing and transporting Goshorn’s archive to the museum.

Goshorn had a long relationship with the National Museum of the American Indian. In 2013, she was awarded a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship to research some of the historic materials for her baskets. The museum also owns several of Goshorn’s baskets.

“Most people who come to a museum see the objects on display and maybe have no idea of all the archival material associated with those objects,” Menyuk said. “But the archival materials are vitally important, because they provide the context for a given object, so that we can better understand not just how an object was created, but why.”

Menyuk said she visited Tulsa in 2016, accompanied by one of the museum’s curators, to get an overview of what Goshorn was offering to the museum.

“I remember that Shan and I both laughed when one of them — I think it was Rachel — opened one of the file cabinet drawers and said, ‘Oh, you have got to come see this — everything is alphabetized!’” Pendergraft said.

“I’ve worked with a lot of archives where they have basically dumped everything into some boxes and shipped it out,” Menyuk said. “That’s why I get a little excited when I work with someone who was as organized as Shan was.”

Goshorn’s meticulous record-keeping was underscored when Menyuk discovered on this trip a folder labeled “Facebook Posts,” which contained print-outs of the posts Goshorn had shared on social media of Menyuk’s previous visit.

It is items such as that, Menyuk said, that show how archives are not the stereotypical collection of dusty books and yellowed papers, but a way of keeping a creative spirit alive.

“We’re dealing with the life’s work of an individual,” she said. “And what makes it really special is that it allows you to show all aspects of a person’s life and work — the things she made, and the things that were going on in her mind when she made them. It helps tell a complete story about this individual and her art.”

