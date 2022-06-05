'Sex, drugs & rock 'n' roll': Tulsa Chautauqua takes on the 1960s

The Tulsa Chautauqua, which has been helping make history come to life through scholars portraying figures from the past, will explore one of the most turbulent decades in American history for its 2022 season.

“Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll” will feature five scholars taking on the personae of figures who were at the heart of some of the major issues that defined this decade.

Each scholar will present an evening lecture-performance in their chosen character, and often will take questions from the audience in character. The scholars will also conduct daytime workshops that will explore additional facets of their characters’ lives and works, as well as the times in which they lived.

The lecture-performances will be held in a large tent set up on the grounds of the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, in keeping the traditions of the original Chautauqua. All workshops will also take place at the museum.

The “Rock ‘n’ Roll” aspect of the 1960s will be represented by John Lennon, portrayed by Randy Noojin, and Cass Elliott, by Karen Vuranch.

As a member of the Beatles, Lennon helped to create modern popular culture, from the sensation that was “Beatlemania” in the early 1960s through his more socially conscious work as a solo artist. Elliott was a mainstay of the California music scene in the 1960s, whose powerful voice and talent for harmony helped her group The Mamas and the Papas top the charts.

Drugs — specifically lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD — turned a clinical psychologist teaching at Harvard University into a national sensation. Timothy Leary’s advocacy for the use of LSD and other psychedelic drugs led to him being described as “a hero of American consciousness” by poet and activist Allen Ginsberg, and “the most dangerous man in America” by then-President Richard Nixon. Tulsan Theodore Kachel will portray the man who encouraged people in the 1960s to “turn on, tune in, and drop out.”

Ginsberg first earned national attention as one of the major voices of the Beat Generation, with the publication of his epic poem “Howl” in 1956, which became a test case for freedom of speech when Ginsberg was tried for obscenity because of the poem’s blunt, sexually explicit language. Ginsberg continued to address political and social issues in his work, as well as taking part in protests against the Vietnam War. Joey Madia will portray Ginsberg.

The novelist Christopher Isherwood, portrayed by John Dennis Anderson, made two distinct contributions to American culture in the 1960s. His 1939 collection, “Goodbye to Berlin,” served as the basis for the ground-breaking musical “Cabaret,” while his 1964 novella “A Single Man,” is considered his masterpiece, as well as a major work of gay literature, as it chronicles a day in the life of a man in mourning over the sudden death of his partner.

All Tulsa Chautauqua events are free to the public. For more information, including a Companion Reader with more complete background on the historic figures and the people portraying them: tulsachautauqua.org

