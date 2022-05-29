Setting the tempo: New conductor wants to unite community through music

Scott Seaton sees his role as the new artistic director of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College as being as much a builder of bridges as a leader of musicians.

It’s something that was part of the first concert he conducted for the orchestra, when he was still a candidate for the orchestra’s artistic director position. The program paired orchestral arrangements of songs made famous by The Beatles, along with one of the epic “barnburners” of the orchestral repertoire, Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”

It was a program that demonstrated, Seaton said, that “there is a place for all types of music within an orchestral concert. I want to do concerts that are relevant, that take some risks, but in the end are evenings of music that anyone and everyone can enjoy.”

The Signature Symphony announced last week that Seaton was chosen to be the orchestra’s new artistic director, succeeding Andrés Franco, who stepped down during the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season.

Seaton becomes just the third person to lead the orchestra in its more than four-decade history. The orchestra was founded as the Tulsa Little Symphony in 1978 by G. Barry Epperley, who served as its leader for 35 years, before handing the baton to Franco.

Seaton is also Music Director of the North State Symphony, which primarily serves the communities of Chico and Redding in northern California. He said he plans to continue his association with that orchestra in addition to his duties with the Signature Symphony.

“The two jobs should mesh together pretty easily,” he said. “I know there are conductors who have jobs with three different orchestras on three different continents, but that’s not something I’m interested in.

“Besides, the aspect of community is, I think, very important when you’re working with a regional orchestra,” Seaton said. “It’s a different dynamic than you’ll find in the major cities. You want — really, you need — to have that connection with your community.”

That sense of community and connection is even more important now, as performing arts organizations are working to re-establish themselves after several years of canceled concerts and postponed performances.

“All arts groups today are in desperate need of community support,” Seaton said. “We need to bring back the audiences that we had before all this started, as well as find ways to connect all that we do with new audiences. I really appreciate that the orchestra has a strong focus on its educational component.”

Seaton studied at Vanderbilt University, the New England Conservatory and the Université de Montréal, and he began his conducting career with the Nashville Youth Orchestra. He previously served as the music director of the Minot (North Dakota) Symphony Orchestra and as principal conductor of the Veridian Symphony Orchestra in Yuba City, California.

As a guest conductor, Seaton has worked with orchestras throughout North and South America and Europe.

“In fact,” he said, “before I came here in April, I had visited every state in the country except for Oklahoma and Hawaii.”

An avid cyclist in his spare time, Seaton has traveled by bike across the United States “one and a half times. The first time, I had this heavy-duty touring bike, and I loaded myself down with all sorts of equipment. And that made getting through the Rocky Mountains a real challenge.

“The second time, I used a lightweight bike and carried the bare minimum of gear,” Seaton said. “It took me 44 days and was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But it also showed me a side of this country I had never seen before and probably would never have discovered in any other way. It also proved to myself that I could take on a huge challenge and accomplish it.”

Seaton is currently in the process of finalizing what will be his debut season with the Signature Symphony. He will be conducting the orchestra for its annual “Fourth on the Third” concert of patriotic music on July 3.

“The season is almost complete,” he said. “It may not be as robust a season as the orchestra would have presented in the past, with five classical and five pops concerts. That model is going to have to be put on hold for a little while longer.

“What we are looking at is five big concerts (for 2022-2023),” Seaton said. “We plan to keep things that the audience has come to love and expect, like the ‘Christmas in Tulsa’ holiday concert, and the Tulsa Sings! competition, which I think is a fantastic thing to have. The other concerts will likely venture beyond the realm of purely classical music, similar to the concerts presented this season.”

Seaton said he is also looking forward to building on the connection he established with the orchestra in their rehearsals for his April concert.

“Sometimes, when you walk into a rehearsal hall for the first time with a new orchestra, you often can tell within the first few minutes the sort of energy that’s in the room,” he said. “A mentor of mine once described it as ‘entering a room full of shining eyes.’ You know that everyone wants to be there and wants to do the best they can.

“That’s a rare thing to find,” Seaton said. “But that’s what I felt with this orchestra. And it wasn’t simply because this was the largest ensemble I’ve conducted in that past two years, because you need a huge orchestra to handle the Berlioz. It was the level of investment every player brought to what they were doing. It’s a big task to play that symphony, and they handled it with aplomb.”

