Scott Seaton chosen for Signature Symphony artistic director

Scott Seaton has been chosen as the new artistic director of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, officials with the organization announced Tuesday.

Seaton, who made his in-person debut with the orchestra in April, was chosen after a nationwide search that was protracted and complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He becomes only the third person in the orchestra’s 43-year history to serve as its artistic leader and principal conductor, after the orchestra’s founder and conductor emeritus G. Barry Epperley, who led the orchestra for 35 years, and Andrés Franco, who stepped down during the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season after five years.

“It is unbelievable to think our national search started three years ago this summer,” said Kelly Clark, Dean of Visual & Performing Arts at TCC. “To say we experienced a series of challenges is an understatement. We are grateful to our musicians, patrons, Signature Symphony Advisory Board members and the artistic director finalists who made this collaborative journey with us.”

More than 80 applicants were considered for the position, from which were selected three finalists: Seaton, Alejandro Gómez Guillén, and Robert Franz, who later withdrew from the search because of personal reasons.

“Through it all, the Signature Symphony Artistic Director Search Committee was steadfast in getting it right and soliciting input from the community,” said Clark.

Scott Seaton’s dynamic performance style and enthusiasm made an impression with audience and musicians during his April 22 concert, featuring orchestral arrangements of Beatles songs with Berlioz’s massive “Symphonie Fantastique.”

The Tulsa World wrote of the concert that “Seaton and the Signature Symphony gave the audience quite the sonic trip, as Seaton guided the oversized orchestra through a passionate and thrilling performance that never allowed the attention to waver.”

“The energy he brings to the stage is incredible, but it is his ability to collaborate and listen to us, the musicians, that makes him a wonderful guide through a concert,” said Maureen O’Boyle, Signature Symphony Concertmaster. “By being sensitive to the musicians he’s working with, and understanding what we want and need, he can shape a fine performance as he did in April.”

In a statement, Seaton said, “I am overjoyed to become the Artistic Director of the Signature Symphony. During my visit in April, I was very impressed with the community support for the orchestra and the warm welcome I was given. The musicians are quite extraordinary and care enormously about the future of the symphony. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to deepen relationships and expand the Signature Symphony’s connections throughout Tulsa and in the region. Together with the musicians, board, staff, volunteers, and curious and enthusiastic patrons, there is no limit to the possibilities that lie ahead.”

