Patrick Gordon had just returned home from a visit to a local flower shop when the painting that would become this year’s Mayfest poster image appeared to him.

“I had an idea that wasn’t working,” he said, “so I went to my florist — Toni Garner of Toni’s Flowers & Gifts — because all my life my paintings have begun with flowers.

“I came home, and I set the flowers I had bought on the table, and walked away,” Gordon said. “And when I looked back at the table, I thought to myself, ‘This is a gift. I just need to photograph it and paint it.’”

A selection of flowers, including sunflowers, tulips and violets, wrapped in cellophane and laying on a table from the 19th century is the centerpiece of Gordon’s painting, “M is for Mayfest (Oni’s Flowers),” which was unveiled Wednesday as the official poster image for the 2023 Tulsa Mayfest.

The image also includes single flowers in vases, as well as a unique snow globe set on a table made in Italy in the 19th century. The painting’s subtitle comes from the ribbon tied around the bundle of flowers in cellophane.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of this spring-time celebration of the arts, as well as the festival’s first year under the auspices of the University of Tulsa.

Mayfest, sponsored by MidFirst Bank, will be held May 12-14 and stretch from the Tulsa Arts District to the historic Greenwood District. TU’s new facility, 101 Archer, at 101 E. Archer St. (formerly ahha Tulsa), will serve as the epicenter of the activities, as well as where Gordon’s “M is for Mayfest” will be displayed during the festival.

The festival will feature more than 60 juried artists from around the country as well as more than 120 local artists, including more than 45 Tulsa artists that will be part of the revived Invitational Gallery.

University of Tulsa President Brad Carson, who helped unveil the painting, said having Gordon as this year’s poster artist was significant to him, personally, as he and Gordon are both natives of Claremore.

This is also the third year that Gordon, whose works are part of the permanent collections of the Tulsa PAC, the Lorton Performance Center and the Philbrook Museum of Art, has been chosen to create the poster image for the festival.

Gordon’s paintings — usually still-life images that combine hyper-realism with expressionistic, painterly touches, and given whimsically enigmatic names — were used as the official Mayfest image for the 1989 festival, which was also the first year of the Mayfest Invitational Gallery, designed to showcase local artists, and for the 1997 Mayfest, which was the event’s 25th anniversary.

Coincidentally, Gordon took part in the first Mayfest in 1973, while still a student at the University of Tulsa. The festival was called Jubilee ‘73 (it would be a few years before organizers would come up with the name Mayfest for the event), and Gordon shared a booth with fellow TU art student Kreg Kallenberger, now known internationally for his sculptures made of optical-grade glass.

“We did it once,” Gordon said. “We didn’t do it again, because that wasn’t the way we wanted to make art. Kreg’s work is now in major museums all over the country, and I’ve had a bit of success myself.”

Gordon’s work can be found in dozens of corporate and private collections, and he was for many years represented by the Fischbach Gallery in New York City. He first gained fame for his large-scale watercolor paintings; in the early 2000s, coinciding with a move to New York City, Gordon switched to oil painting, continuing to create floral-based still-life images, as well as commissioned portraits.

In creating the new Mayfest image, Gordon said that while flowers are always a foundation for his art, this particular painting drew equal inspiration from letters and words.

The design on the legs of the table, for example, resemble the letter “M,” which prompted the painting’s title. And the snow globe that sits near the edge of the table in the painting employs several local landmarks to spell out the city’s name.

“The ‘TU’ is for the University of Tulsa, which I thought needed to be acknowledged,” Gordon said. “The ‘L’ is the BOK Tower, which is a nod to George Kaiser and all he’s done for the arts in Tulsa.

“The ‘S’ is the Morning Star Baptist Church, because I wanted to honor north Tulsa,” he said. “And the ‘A’ is the Golden Driller, maybe the most iconic symbol of Tulsa there is.”

Gordon said he also included what he calls an “Easter egg” in the painting — something hidden in plain sight for people to discover.

“You always hope when people look at a painting you’ve done that they have some reaction to it,” he said. “I hope people feel the beauty of the flowers, and think of spring and rebirth. And I hope it makes people happy. If it doesn’t, I’ll paint them another picture tomorrow that will make them happy.”