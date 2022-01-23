Sarah Coburn returns to alma mater to perform at OSU concert hall

TW: Who will be accompanying you at this concert?

SC: I am so fortunate to work with the fabulous pianist Lyndon Meyer on a regular basis, and I am so grateful for his willingness to play this concert. Much of our program will feature him; the second half is especially virtuosic for the piano. Rossitza Goza, the TSO concertmaster, will join us for three pieces on the program. I feel so spoiled to work with these incredible musicians.

TW: Do you conduct masterclasses often? How do you, as the “teacher,” approach these sessions? What are you hoping to see from the participants, and what do you want to share with them?

SC: The masterclass setting is a unique one, and I certainly prefer being on the teaching side of it! One of the most interesting and daunting things about being a classical singer is that we really don’t “practice” what we do. When we rehearse in a practice room, we are rehearsing the discipline of practice, not performance. It is impossible to simulate the energy, adrenaline, and even the acoustics of being on stage with an audience present. The only way one can practice performing is to actually perform for a live audience over and over.