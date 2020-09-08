Sapulpa Community Theatre to brew up some 'Black Coffee'

Sapulpa Community Theatre will become the first local company since March to put actors on a stage in front of an audience, when it presents Agatha Christie's rarely seen first play, "Black Coffee."

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 11-12 and 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 and 20, at the theater, 124 S. Water St.

To comply with social distancing requirements, seating is limited to 40 for each performance, and masks are required for all audience members.

Tickets are $12 adult, $5 for those 18 and younger, and may be reserved by calling 918-227-2169, or at sapulpatheatre.org.

"We just felt there was a need to have live theater," said Sherry Whisman, the company's production manager. "Our audiences have responded very well to this, which shows that they want live theater as much as our actors and directors."

Whisman said the theater will be thoroughly cleaned before each performance. Hand sanitizer will be available, and to limit interactions, no refreshments other than bottled water will be available.

"We explain all this to people when they make their reservations, and they seem fine with it," Whisman said.