Salvador Dali's illustrations for 'Alice in Wonderland' at Philbrook

In 1969, Dali was asked by Random House to create illustrations for a special, limited-edition version of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” The artist, whose work includes such now-iconic surrealist masterpieces as “The Persistence of Memory” with its clocks draped over tree branches, created 13 images — one for each of the book’s 12 chapters, plus a frontispiece for the book itself.

The chapter images were made with a process called heliogravure, a complex and time-consuming printmaking technique, but which gave the artist the ability to finely detail images with a wide range of color tones. The frontispiece is a four-color etching.

Only 2,700 copies of the edition were published — and the images from one of those copies will go on display Friday, June 11, at Philbrook Museum of Art. The prints will be on display in the museum’s Lower Spotlight Gallery through Oct. 17.

The prints combine the novel’s imagery, such as the Queen of Hearts, the Mock Turtle and the Caterpillar, with some of Dali’s own familiar tropes, such as the limp clock face in the heliogravure for “The Mad Tea Party” chapter.