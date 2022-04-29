'Salome' star aims for new heights with soprano role

For Julia Mintzer, singing the title role in Tulsa Opera’s production of “Salome” will not only be her first time to perform this part, it will also be the debut of what is for her a new voice.

For much of her career, Mintzer has been categorized as a mezzo-soprano and has won international acclaim for her performances in such roles as Carmen, Santuzza in “Cavalleria Rusticana” and Elisabetta in “Maria Stuarda.”

“I’ve been thinking about making this switch for some time,” Mintzer said. “When COVID-19 shut everything down, I suddenly had this time and space to devote myself to making this transition, to do things slowly and carefully.

“A lot of the repertoire I was singing was already rather high,” she said. “The main difference between the mezzo-soprano and soprano repertoire was in how the vocal lines are shaped — soprano lines are often much more drawn out. So the challenges were more horizontal than vertical, so to speak.”

But more than Mintzer’s vocal range will be challenged when she appears as Salome in Tulsa Opera’s first production of Richard Strauss’ opera. The production is directed and designed by Tulsa native Thaddeus Strassberger to be an immersive experience that will spill out beyond the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall stage.

Mintzer is joined in the cast by Jay Hunter Morris as King Herod, Katharine Goeldner as Herodias and Wayne Tigges as Jochanaan, as the John the Baptist character is named. Peter Ash conducts the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.

The opera is based on Oscar Wilde’s play of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the biblical story of the death of John the Baptist.

In the account in the Gospel of Mark, the stepdaughter of King Herod dances during the celebration of the king’s birthday. Herod is so taken by the young girl’s performance that he promises to give her anything she wants.

The girl, with the encouragement of her mother, asks for the head of John the Baptist on a plate.

Wilde’s play, which Strauss followed for his libretto, adds additional layers to this bare-bones tale, imagining a young woman caught between the strictures of society in which she lives, and the emotional turmoil caused by her complex fascination with the “holy man” her stepfather has confined to prison.

“This has been a dream role for me, ever since I saw Karita Mattila sing it at Tanglewood when I was 16,” Mintzer said. “I love it because it allows you to let out all the parts of myself that I could never let out in real life.”

“She is this young woman who has been so held in by these societal structures,” Mintzer said. “She’s been trained to behave in this very particular way, and she’s watched the adults around her behave in very different ways, and she feels crushed by everything going on around her.

“But then she sees this one outlet, in the form of John the Baptist and what he’s saying, this one glimmer at another way of living, and thinking, and looking at the world,” she said. “And just as she tries to go for that, it just cuts itself off. So she tries to find another way to get what she wants, and when that is cut off, she just explodes.”

Mintzer said the challenge of playing Salome is understanding that for the character, everything she does in the course of the story makes perfect sense — even if her actions to an observer seem incomprehensible.

“You have to get into her mind, so that every step she takes leads to the next step and ultimately to the final scene,” she said.

Mintzer said there were times during rehearsals of the opera’s final scene — a 20-minute tour de force of singing and acting — when she was overcome by the emotional demands of the scene.

“I think what shook me was not the difficulty of getting into her mind, but how successfully I was able to do it,” she said. “She is this teen, who develops this obsession that consumes her. And you can’t fake that.

“I’m pretty even-keeled as an adult, but I know I have those obsessive tendencies, and playing her I let those tendencies take over,” Mintzer said. “And not to give anything away, but by the end, she is like this bottle of soda that has been shaken, and the least little thing is going to make it explode. It’s such a release, which is why I have such a physical reaction to that last scene.”

Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker first became aware of Mintzer when she performed in his opera “Therese Raquin” while as an undergraduate. In December 2021, Mintzer took over the title role in a production of the opera in Vienna, with only a week of rehearsal after the original singer had to bow out.

“That’s how we got back in touch, and he asked me about doing ‘Salome,’” she said. “I was able to meet with Thaddeus, as we both live in London, and we talked about his vision for the piece, and we really saw it eye-to-eye from the start.”

Mintzer alternates performing opera with directing opera, primarily with companies doing original works, or those that specialize in more obscure repertoire, such as Great Britain’s Gothic Opera.

However, she said, when she is hired as a singer, she does try to leave her director’s hat at home.

“There have been times when I’ve wanted to second-guess the director,” she said, laughing. “But that hasn’t been the case here. Thaddeus is such a collaborative director that much of what we do in rehearsals really feels like a conversation. In any case, as a performer, it’s my job to fulfill the director’s vision, and that is something I’m more than happy to do with this show.”

