'Ruthless' spoofs musicals, mysteries; Bartlesville Orchestra plays John Denver

Blend together elements of “Sunset Boulevard,” “Bad Seed,” “Gypsy,” “Mame,” and “All About Eve,” and the result would be “Ruthless: The Musical,” presented by Overture Musical Theatre Training.

This darkly comic musical by Joel Paley and Marvin Laird centers around Tina Denmark, a precocious third grader with dreams of stardom on the stage. The only problem is that another student has been cast in the leading role of the school play. But that is an obstacle easily remedied with a well-placed jump rope on the catwalk above the stage.

As Tina’s lust from stardom grows, so does the body count in this over-the-top send up of musicals, which features Kaley Jobe as Tina Denmark, Liz Brillhart as Judy Denmark, Sam Briggs as Sylvia St. Croix, Kymber Sage as Miss Thorn, Natalie Grace Taylor as Lita Encore, Lindsay Powell as Louise Lerman and Sean Rooney in the dual role of Rachel Hobbs and Puddles the Dog.

Kara Staiger directs, with Christy Stalcup serving as musical director. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-28, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.

Tickets are $20. Due to language and violence, “Ruthless: The Musical” is not suitable for those 13 and younger. eventbrite.com.

Bartlesville Symphony presents John Denver tribute

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will present an evening of music made famous by one of the most beloved singer-songwriters of the 20th century, with “Take Me Home — The Music of John Denver,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.

The concert will feature the Jim Curry Band as guest artists. Curry has been performing Denver’s music for many years, including providing the vocals for the TV movie “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story.”

In addition, the orchestra, under the direction of Lauren Green, will be performing the original orchestrations created by Grammy Award-winner Lee Holdridge, whose collaborations with Denver began with the 1974 album “Back Home Again” and continued until Denver’s untimely death in 1997.

Tickets are $17-$46. 918-337-2787, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

Chicago Symphony at OSU

Last November, Tulsa audiences were able to hear Robert Chen, concertmaster of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, performing as a guest of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

This weekend, one can hear Chen and the rest of the Chicago Symphony when it performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, 701 E. University Drive, on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.

The orchestra, led by renowned conductor Ricardo Muti, is considered one of the world’s preeminent orchestras. Muti is retiring at the end of this concert season, making this a unique opportunity to see and hear this ensemble.

The program will include Beethoven’s “Coriolan” Overture and his Symphony No. 8, along with “The Enchanted Lake” by Anatoly Lyadov and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

For ticket information: mcknightcenter.org.

LowDown laughs

LowDown, 108 N. Detroit Ave., is known as the city’s major jazz venue, but the club will trade music for mirth, as it presents “Ladies of Laughter,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the club, 108 N. Detroit Ave.

The evening will feature local and regional comedians, including Sondra Slade, Shawna Blake, Kalen Reece and Haley Parker.

The evening is co-sponsored by Blue Whale Comedy. Tickets are $15, and one must be 21 or older. lowdowntulsa.com.

Featured video: