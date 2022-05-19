Rudisill LIbrary revies exhibit on Tulsa Race Massacre

The Tulsa City-County Library will a new version of its 2021 exhibit, “TCCL Remembers – Commemorating Tulsa’s Race Massacre With Education, Empathy and Healing,” beginning Tuesday, May 24, at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.

An opening reception, hosted by the Friends of the Rudisill Regional Library, will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the library. Library staff members will be present to answer questions about the exhibit.

Admission to the exhibit, on display through June 6, is free during library hours.

The "TCCL Remembers" exhibit was funded in part through a grant from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, and was first shown during the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Race Massacre in June 2021. The version of the exhibit that will open May 24 is a truncated version of the original three-room exhibit, which can be explored in its entirety at tulsalibrary.org/tccl-remembers.

The exhibit was created to foster education about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, to build empathy by compelling audiences to reflect on the human cost of institutionalized racism, and to promote healing through sharing the stories of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors with a larger audience.

For more information: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org.

