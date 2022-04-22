'Revolutionists' mixes history, humor

The director of the upcoming World Stage Theater Company production believes that, after years of pandemic-related isolation and unrelenting bad news on a global scale, it’s time to laugh.

And nothing says comedy quite like a story set during the French Revolution’s “Reign of Terror.”

The play is “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, which the playwright bills as “a feisty feminist comedy.” It focuses on four women during this tumultuous time and the lengths to which they will go to make the world a better place — or at least try to keep themselves from losing their heads.

“I truly believe this play is a work of art, and that its story is one that needs to be told,” said Zero Steiert, who is making his directorial debut with this production. “It is somewhat reminiscent of ‘Hamilton,’ in that while the dialogue is contemporary, the facts around everything they say are accurate.”

Steiert began championing this play three years ago, when it was first presented as a possible choice for an upcoming World Stage Theater season.

“It was initially rejected,” Steiert said. “But I went to Kelli (McLoud-Schingen, the company’s artistic director) and said she really needed to read this play again. When she did, she asked if I would willing to direct it.”

Steiert has been involved in Tulsa theater for many years, both as a performer and a part of the backstage crew. But he was willing to step into the role of director in part because of the support of two members of the show’s cast.

“Like so many shows, we ended up having to postpone our production for two years, almost to the day,” Steiert said. “But two of the actresses we originally cast, Kelly McEver and Angela Nichols, have stayed with me throughout it all, because they believed in the show as much as I do.”

McEver has the central role of Olympe De Gouges, a playwright whose work has championed women’s rights and decried France’s slave trade. In “The Revolutionists,” she is trying to work on a new play but is continually interrupted by her contemporaries, about whom she is writing.

They include the French queen herself, Marie Antoinette (Nichols), as well as Charlotte Corday (Megan Mulgrew), who is trying to decide if killing rival Jean-Paul Marat would make things better or worse for her country, and Marianne Angelle (Mecca Beard), a Haitian immigrant.

“These four women are trying to navigate their lives through a horribly tumultuous time,” Steiert said. “They are literally trying to keep their heads while everyone around them are losing theirs. They’re in a life-or-death situation, and the fact that the stakes are so high makes the comedy that much stronger.

“It also means,” he added, “that when the dramatic moments come, they really pack a punch.”

The French Revolution, which spanned the decade of 1789 to 1799, grew out of issues that remain relevant today: economic disparity, racial inequality, internal political conflicts, civil unrest, wars and rumors of wars, and the rights of all citizens to have the ability to vote.

“I thought, when I first read this play more than three years ago, that it was quite relevant to the times,” Steiert said. “It kind of breaks my heart that, three years later, it seems even more relevant.

“And I think people who see this play will be able to make the connections between the issues these women are facing and what is going on in the world today,” he said. “These women believed that a work of theater has to have a message, has to make a point, and this play certainly does that. That it does so while making you laugh is its genius.”

