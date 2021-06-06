Review: Wynton Marsalis, Tulsa Symphony and singers 'All Rise' to cornucopia of musical styles

And that’s another reason why this work was so appropriate, because it creates a community on stage. The components — the symphony orchestra, the jazz ensemble, the massed choir — are distinct and individual throughout much of the piece, with interactions often taking a form similar to the “call and response” of the blues, which Marsalis used a structural basis for “All Rise.” But when these groups do come together, the effect is overwhelming.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It just proved what David Robertson, who conducted concert, said in a conversation last week with the Tulsa World: “Music demonstrates that we are all better together, (that) together we are capable of doing things that are impossible for us to do on our own.”

But one did not need to dig for deeper meanings to enjoy what took place Sunday at the BOK Center. “All Rise” is a cornucopia of musical styles, rhythms and instrumental sounds, from country fiddling to contemporary minimalism, New Orleans jazz and dance forms to Latin-flavored pulses, sophisticated swing to childlike song.