One doesn't need grandiose gestures or bombastic statements to captivate an audience, as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra demonstrated Saturday at the Tulsa PAC.

The orchestra's program for the concert, which was titled "Captivating," featured two works that have been known to lend themselves to over-exuberant presentations: the Symphony No. 1 by Brahms, and Grieg's Suite No. 1 from "Peer Gynt."

But under the direction of guest conductor Yaniv Dinur, the orchestra proved that a more restrained approach to these works can be just as thrilling — and perhaps even more satisfying.

That was particularly true of the Grieg, which contains two of this composer's best known works, the ethereal "Morning" and the rambunctious "In the Hall of the Mountain King."

Grieg was a maker of melodies that practically invite musicians to swoon over them, but Dinur took a more astringent tack with this piece. It was as rich and full of tonal colors as one could want, but the Tulsa Symphony's performance also emphasized the music's delicate textures and subtle dynamics. It was eye- and ear-opening.

The same held true for the Brahms. Again, the performance had all the fire and passion it should, but it also highlighted the complexities within the music that can get easily glossed over when volume and vigor are the guiding principles.

The famous nods to Beethoven within the symphony were not unduly emphasized, but were unmistakable. And the solo violin part in the second movement, performed strikingly by concertmaster Rossitza Goza, was framed as a kind of mini-concerto within the whole.

The final piece of the evening was the least familiar — Carlos Chavez's Symphony No. 2, the "Sinfonia India," which incorporates melodies from Indigenous peoples in the composer's homeland of Mexico.

It is an evocative work, highly percussive in places with streams of sharp staccato notes and an almost perpetual motion beat. The indigenous material is treated with utmost respect — retaining its unique quality, its "otherness" in relation to Anglo-European music, yet melding into the music as a whole.

Chavez's score originally called for a number of indigenous percussion instruments to be used, and Dinur joked in his remarks about sending the percussion section members out in search of butterfly carcasses, a component of one of those instruments.

While no butterfly carcasses, deer hooves, or other such objects were seen on stage, the TSO percussionists — Leo Simon, Stephen Craft, Matt Richards, Jim Clanton and Christy Souzza — were quite able to raise the proper ruckus necessary for this work with an array of more conventional drums, shakers and other instruments.

