Review: Tulsa Symphony concert at ONEOK Field a special event that brought live orchestral music back

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra did something rather extraordinary Saturday night: It put on a concert, performing the music of Beethoven to an audience of more than 1,600 people.
On the surface, that may sound like business as usual for the orchestra. But Saturday's concert was unique. It was the first performance by a professional orchestra in front of a live audience in this country since mid-March, when the unchecked spread of the coronavirus forced most performing arts organizations and venues to close up shop.
The fact that this concert took place at ONEOK Field — home of the Tulsa Drillers baseball team, and a venue more familiar with runs, hits and errors rather than strings, winds and brass — made this event all the more special. It was yet another demonstration of what happens when Tulsans work together to bring a modicum of beauty and joy to these less than joyful times.
Having the concert at ONEOK Field allowed for easier social distancing by spreading the concertgoers out through the stands. Complimentary facemasks were available, as were hand fans on which was printed the evening's program and names of major sponsors (although the fans were hardly needed, as Saturday evening turned out to be pleasantly cool).
It might have looked like a thin crowd, but Tulsa Symphony executive director Keith Elder said the attendance — an official total of 1,641, according to number of tickets scanned — was larger than the orchestra has drawn on previous season-opening concert.
Performing arts organizations throughout the United States have been struggling with ways of sharing their work with audiences ever since the unchecked spread of the coronavirus has forced just about every concert venue in the country to go dark.
That the Tulsa Symphony, with the generous assistance of the Tulsa Drillers and many others, has been able to find a way to bring live orchestral music back to Tulsa is an accomplishment of of such Herculean proportions that...well, that Ludwig van Beethoven himself would be impressed enough to compose some music to celebrate — he always did find inspiration in the heroic.
Which brings us to the concert itself. The three works that made up this "Celebration of Beethoven" were all composed during what music historians have come to call Beethoven's middle, or "heroic," period. Beethoven was going through a phalanx of physical and emotional upheavals, not the least of which being his increasing deafness. But rather than succumb to despair, Beethoven said, "I shall seize Fate by the throat....Most assuredly it shall not get me wholly down."
That attitude might well sum up Saturday's concert. The orchestra had to compete at times with muffler-challanged motor cars, whirring helicopters and the clash and clang of passing trains as it went about its musical business. Some of the more delicate elements of the music, which would have been most effective in a concert hall, were lost in the open air.
But in all honesty, Saturday's "Celebration of Beethoven" was about as satisfying and enjoyable an evening of music could be in these circumstances.
The people in charge of the sound did an exemplary job. Whenever acoustic instruments are amplified there is an inevitable flattening of the sound, but overall the sound was surprisingly rich in tonal color, as well as in the definition of the various instrumental voices. The audience truly heard an orchestra.
The guest artist for the evening was pianist Yefim Bronfman, making his Tulsa debut. Bronfman came out wearing a Tulsa Drillers jersey and ball cap, much to the delight of the audience. But once he sat at the piano to perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, it was all business.
Bronfman's playing was forceful and clean — the articulation crisp, the phrasing musical and confident, as if this piece had been written specifically to showcase this artist's strengths. His performance of the first movement cadenza was masterful, going from the delicate to the volcanic and infusing each note with febrile energy.
The elegiac second movement suffered in comparison — the music, especially in the early section, is so diaphanous that it was difficult to hear. It segued directly into the antic final movement, with Bronfman serving up the jolly tunes (and Mozartean nods) with brio.
Bronfman returned to give as an encore a fiery performance of Chopin's Etude Op. 10, No. 12.
Daniel Hege, the orchestra's resident guest conductor, also donned a Drillers cap for the first half of the concert, saying, "I always wanted to play second base," referring to the location of the stage on the playing field.
He brought out all the drama inherent in the "Coriolan" Overture, from its belligerent opening chords to its final, expiring notes; and thoroughly upheld Wagner's assessment of the Symphony No. 7 as the "apotheosis of dance," with a performance that judiciously emphasized the incessant, insistent rhythms that underpin each movement.
The Tulsa Symphony will return to ONEOK Field Oct. 18 for a matinee concert, and the Signature Symphony and Tulsa Opera are also planning performances at the park in the coming weeks.
This is an wonderful way of getting artists back to work, and of sharing great live music in a relatively safe situation. Even so, we hope that this is only a temporary solution, and that the city's performing arts organizations can return to the theaters they have long called home.
Gallery: The Tulsa Symphony performs at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
Tulsa Symphony at ONEOK Field
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!