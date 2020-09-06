Review: Tulsa Symphony concert at ONEOK Field a special event that brought live orchestral music back

Performing arts organizations throughout the United States have been struggling with ways of sharing their work with audiences ever since the unchecked spread of the coronavirus has forced just about every concert venue in the country to go dark.

That the Tulsa Symphony, with the generous assistance of the Tulsa Drillers and many others, has been able to find a way to bring live orchestral music back to Tulsa is an accomplishment of of such Herculean proportions that...well, that Ludwig van Beethoven himself would be impressed enough to compose some music to celebrate — he always did find inspiration in the heroic.

Which brings us to the concert itself. The three works that made up this "Celebration of Beethoven" were all composed during what music historians have come to call Beethoven's middle, or "heroic," period. Beethoven was going through a phalanx of physical and emotional upheavals, not the least of which being his increasing deafness. But rather than succumb to despair, Beethoven said, "I shall seize Fate by the throat....Most assuredly it shall not get me wholly down."