That opera continues to thrive on radio and recordings is evidence enough that, out of all the artistic disciplines used to put a piece of lyric theater on stage, what matters first and foremost in an opera is the music.

Granted, the phrase "grand opera" — of which Verdi's "Aida," which Tulsa Opera presented Feb. 25 at the Tulsa PAC, is perhaps the exemplar — conjures up visions of elaborate sets, sumptuous costumes and masses of performers on stage, all in the service of what is at heart a very simple story of love and jealousy, betrayal and revenge.

"Aida," with its ancient Egypt setting and its background story of warring nations, lends itself to extravagant stagings. Tulsa Opera in years past has covered the stage of the Chapman Music Hall with tons of sand, neon pyramids, recreations of the Sphinx that probably were close to life-sized, and even a parade of livestock and exotic animals during the "Triumphal March" in the opera's second act.

This year, the company chose to present a concert — or, more precisely, a semi-staged — production of "Aida," with the principal characters in costume, some judiciously placed set pieces as well as a series of artful video projections to evoke the setting, and an onstage orchestra and chorus.

It helped that Tulsa Opera had assembled an excellent cast, headed by Michelle Bradley as Aida, who recently completed a two-month run in the title role at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. From the moment she opened her mouth, it was evident that this truly was Bradley's show. She possesses a richly colored soprano voice of undeniable power, able to cut through the most complex ensembles with clarion clarity and shimmering tone.

Equally impressive was Michelle DeYoung as Aida's rival in love, Amneris. This is maybe the opera's most complex character, and DeYoung's performance brought forth the many sides of Amneris clearly — the forlorn tone as she laments her unrequited love for Radames, the smooth shift from silken to savage as she toys with Aida's hopes of future happiness, her desperation to save her beloved from his cruel fate.

As Radames, Limmie Pulliam did well, although his performance of "Celeste, Aida," was marred at the start by an unfortunate gravelly tone that made the opening line sound labored. But when forceful singing and ringing high notes were needed, Pulliam delivered.

Morris Robinson, who is becoming a Tulsa Opera regular, was an excellent Ramfis the High Priest, while Todd Thomas, star of Tulsa Opera's baseball-themed "Rigoletto," brought passion and fire to the role of the Ethiopian king Amonasro. Michael Colman was impressively regal as the King of Egypt.

Francesco Milioto led the Tulsa Opera Orchestra in a performance that seemed to benefit greatly from its on-stage placement, with a seemingly wider range of dynamics and textures, from diaphanous passages that were whisper-soft to moments of rafter-rattling power.

Dani Keil served as stage director. Matt Morton's set designs were lit by Andre Garvis, who also designed the projections. Lyndon Meyer prepared the chorus, which included singers from the Tulsa Opera Chorus and the Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale.