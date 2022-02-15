Review: Tulsa Ballet's 'Vendetta: A Mafia Story' was worth the wait

Many of the songs, which are in Italian, are "performed" by a character listed as "The Singer" (Chong Sun). He's an unusual presence, someone who at times a part of the story, at other times a kind of narrator or commentator — someone to remind us that, while the story of "Vendetta" might seem as real as a classic 1950 Ford Coupe rolling onto the stage, it is really a kind of fable, a cautionary tale about the high cost of a life lived "by the gun and the knife."

Sun's Singer also helps provide some of the comic relief, from the slapstick routine with a ladder to open the show, to his lounge-lizard act whenever dancing girls are around.

Cullen, who has done excellent work in featured roles, is commanding as Rosalia, radiating confidence and strength from the start. Her three duets with Zazyan are exceptional, as much character pieces as they are complex dance works, with Cullen showing how Rosalia is able to dominate and control her husband long before she slips on the signet ring of the family leader. Zazyan, who usually plays strong characters, does a wonderful job in embodying his characters conflicts, from dealing with his headstrong wife to being forced into betraying those close to him.