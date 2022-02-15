Review: Tulsa Ballet's 'Vendetta: A Mafia Story' was worth the wait

After two years and five postponements, Tulsa Ballet has finally managed to present Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Vendetta: A Mafia Story" Feb. 11-13 at the Tulsa PAC in all its gangland glory.
Inspired by "The Godfather" films, "Vendetta" is a thrilling, at times overwhelming experience, as Ochoa at times so packs the stage with incident and character that it can be difficult to take it all in. The set itself — created by Olivier Landreville for Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal — is a two-tiered affair augmented by inventive video projections by Titus Tiel Groenestege, and evocative lighting by Marc Parent that amplify the noirish qualities of the story to be told.
Most importantly, it is a showcase for Ochoa's muscular yet musical choreography that melds classical and contemporary dance in ways that makes even the most minor characters come to vivid life, and that tells this story with remarkable clarity and economy.
In other words — yeah. It was worth the wait.
The story Ochoa created for "Vendetta" follows a familiar path, charting the lives of a family named Corleone, which is one of three Italian families that rule the Chicago underworld in the 1950s. While the patriarchs maintain a grudging respect for each other, the younger generations of sons are always spoiling for fights — to assert their dominance, to keep hold of their patch of "turf," to recompense for slights of honor, whether petty or gross.
The one person who is bought a part of the family, yet apart from all the internecine squabbles is the family's only daughter, Rosalia (danced by Jaimi Cullen at the performances we attended). She is obviously the apple of her father Don Marcello's (Alfonso Martin) eye, so much so that he shares with her some of the far-from-innocent secrets of the family "business."
Rosalia catches the fancy of Federico (Arman Zazyan), the oldest son of a rival family, and their relationship seems to offer a chance for the families to come together. But this is the Mafia — of course something is going to happen at the wedding that causes someone to take umbrage, and then take aim at one of Rosalia's brothers. And the prospect of gangland peace is irrevocably shattered.
When a sojourn to establish a presence in Las Vegas leads to Don Marcello being gravely wounded, the dying Don makes it clear that his successor will be Rosalia, who quickly proves herself to be more than capable of everything such a position of power requires.
Ochoa's story and the way she presents it has a cinematic sweep, a quality also reflected in the diverse selections that make up the ballet's soundtrack. They range from original compositions by Peter Salem and excerpts from crime movie scores by Henry Mancini, to jaunty Italian songs such as the "Taratella Napoletana" and "Volaré," and Italian singer and actor Fred Buscaglione's comic songs about gangsters and girls.
Many of the songs, which are in Italian, are "performed" by a character listed as "The Singer" (Chong Sun). He's an unusual presence, someone who at times a part of the story, at other times a kind of narrator or commentator — someone to remind us that, while the story of "Vendetta" might seem as real as a classic 1950 Ford Coupe rolling onto the stage, it is really a kind of fable, a cautionary tale about the high cost of a life lived "by the gun and the knife."
Sun's Singer also helps provide some of the comic relief, from the slapstick routine with a ladder to open the show, to his lounge-lizard act whenever dancing girls are around.
Cullen, who has done excellent work in featured roles, is commanding as Rosalia, radiating confidence and strength from the start. Her three duets with Zazyan are exceptional, as much character pieces as they are complex dance works, with Cullen showing how Rosalia is able to dominate and control her husband long before she slips on the signet ring of the family leader. Zazyan, who usually plays strong characters, does a wonderful job in embodying his characters conflicts, from dealing with his headstrong wife to being forced into betraying those close to him.
There is hardly a weak link in the large cast, but some of the more outstanding performers are Sasha Chernjavsky as Fabio, the Corleone's consigliere, who creates an aura of quiet menace that can explode into some impressively vigorous dancing; Edward Truelove as an especially antic Priest; and Daniele Arrivabene and Marius Marawski as the policemen whose cavorting around a rolling desk was a marvel of risky comedy.
Because of the size of the physical production, and the number of dancers required to realize it, it is possible that this weekend's performances of "Vendetta: A Mafia Story" may be the only time Tulsa Ballet will stage this work. That would be a shame. But it does underscore the sense that watching "Vendetta" unfold on the Tulsa PAC stage was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.