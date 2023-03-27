When Tulsa Ballet gave the world premiere performance of "Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music" almost exactly four years ago, we described it as "a triumph."

Time has not lessened that opinion, as the company's new staging of this work, presented this past weekend at the Tulsa PAC, is as artistically impressive and emotionally powerful as we remember when seeing it for the first time.

Choreographed by Ma Cong, the company's former resident choreographer, "Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music" uses a few bullet points from the life story of the composer responsible for music such as "The Nutcracker," "Swan Lake," and "The Sleeping Beauty," to explore themes of identity and individuality, private desires and public disapprobation, and the effort required, and the anguish created, by being forced to maintain a facade in order to be accepted into "society."

The ballet's libretto, created by Cong and composer Oliver Peter Graber, centers on three relationships in Tchaikovsky's life — with a young violinist, a famed opera singer and a romantically ambitious young girl.

Tchaikovsky, portrayed by principal dancer Arman Zazyan, is at the height of his fame when he attends a party at the home of the novelist Leo Tolstoy (Marius Morawski), where he happens to meet Josef Kotek (Jun Masuda).

There is an immediate attraction between the two men, but it is one neither can act on, as same-sex relations in Tsarist Russia were crimes punishable by death. Their interactions, whether in front of party guests, or when they meet to work out the violin concerto Kotek is to premiere, are marvels of hesitation, nuance and an anguished sense of longing.

Later, Tchaikovsky attends an opera performance featuring the soprano Desiree Artot (Jaimi Cullen, voiced by vocalist Whitney Myers). He finds himself drawn to her, much to the displeasure of Kotek, whose jealousy threatens to make their relationship more obvious to onlookers.

Yet, when Tchaikovsky and Artot are alone, as much as he tries he cannot conjure up any true passion for her, and she regretfully leaves him.

When Tchaikovsky returns to the Moscow Conservatory, he becomes the object of one of his student's affections, a young woman named Antonina (Nao Ota). She more or less coerces him into marriage, yet their wedding night descends into violence, and she runs away — and Tchaikovsky is left alone to face a final, heartbreaking fate.

Zazyan gives a bravura performance in the title role; he handles the shifts between the buttoned-down public persona and the explosively emotional interior life of the character superbly, making the audience feel every twist and turn of Tchaikovsky's psyche.

Masuda brings an almost feline grace to the role of Kotek, with sharp lines, fluid expressiveness and explosive leaps. Cullen projects a knowing, sophisticated air as Mme. Artot and dances with ethereal grace. On the other hand, Ota goes all out as the impulsively sensual Antonina, going after what she wants with an almost animalistic energy.

Equally impressive was the dancing of the corps — the unity and exuberance that marked the ensemble scenes contrasted starkly with Tchaikovsky's isolation and pain. For all their energy and seeming joyfulness, these groups were like walls through which someone like Tchaikovsky might never break.

And that is also a testament to how well choreographer Cong has constructed this ballet — gestures that work like leitmotifs, the distinct character of each of the three main duets that blend beauty and heartbreak in equal measure while advancing the story. There is not a false step, not a moment out of place.

Tracy Grant Lord's ever-shifting set, with its series of screens, filmy curtains and frames, added to the sense of the sort of double life Tchaikovsky pursued.

Cong and Graber compiled the score from music of Tchaikovsky, Glinka, Glazunov and Kreisler, linked together by Graber's original compositions, that was in itself almost another character in the story — especially when performed as well as it was by Tulsa Ballet principal conductor Peter Stafford Wilson and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, with concertmaster Rossitza Goza performing the violin solos, and Tulsa Ballet resident pianist Andrew Lahti at the keyboard.