Review: Tulsa Ballet's 'Swan Lake' beautiful to behold

"Swan Lake" is often what people think of when they think of ballet.

It's been a staple of the ballet repertoire since 1895, when Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov's version debuted at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia, and remains one of the most popular ballets of all time.

One reason for that popularity is that, although the story "Swan Lake" tells is truly for the birds, it is a work of incredible beauty — the sort of beauty that can only come through punishingly precise physicality.

That very particular sort of beauty was very much on display in Tulsa Ballet's production of "Swan Lake," which concluded a four-performance run Sunday at the Tulsa PAC.

Choreographed by the company's artistic director, Marcello Angelini, Tulsa Ballet's version follows the Petipa-Ivanov choreography, albeit in a slightly more streamlined fashion.

Angelini also works to give the ballet's story — about a young prince who becomes enamored with a woman who is cursed to live her days as an aquatic fowl — some measure of psychological, as well as merely logical, sense. He also dispenses with the traditional tragic ending for one that is a bit more ambiguously happy.

But in all honesty, audiences do not flock to "Swan Lake" because of its tale. They go to watch people move beautifully to Tchaikovsky's often rapturous music. And that is precisely what the near-capacity crowd at Sunday's matinee performance experienced.

The cast for Sunday's performance featured two dancers performing the ballet's leading roles for the first time — soloist Jun Masuda as the prince Siegfried, and corps de ballet member Nao Ota in the dual roles of Odette, the swan-woman who captures Siegfried's heart, and Odile, the clad-in-black cohort of the evil sorcerer responsible for the local lake being full of women-turned-swans, and who takes great delight in tormenting our princely hero.

Ota was a very poised Odette, creating an ethereal, otherworldly vibe of someone lost between two worlds, with dancing that showed both a steely core as well as emotion, as in the slow and tender first act pas de deux.

Her Odile may not have been as distinct a character — she came across as merely teasing rather than villainous — yet she executed the 32 fouettes, a series of whip-like turns that is considered one of the most difficult sequences in the repertoire, very well (the fact that this moment occurs nearly three-fourths of the way through the ballet makes the feat all the more impressive, especially when performed by the dancer also playing Odette).

Masuda was excellent as Siegfried, combining soaring strength with an almost feline grace and lightness. His partnering with Ota was equally exemplary. William Beckham was equally captivating as the sorcerer Rothbart, commanding the stage whenever he appeared.

The company itself has never looked better — the sense of many moving as one was a hallmark of this performance from the start, as courtiers celebrate Siegfried's birthday. Chong Sun, who danced Rothbart as part of the second cast, brought some of that character's brio and intensity to his performance in the Waltz sequence, while Michael Paradiso and Maine Kawashima were impressively energetic in the gently comic Neapolitan sequence.

The quartet of Giulia Neri, Aina Oki, Julia Crosby and Sumika Fujiwara perfectly nailed the "Little Swans" dance, one of the most famous dances in ballet, and the ensemble of Maria Coelho, Sasha Chernjavsky, Regina Montgomery and Simone Pompignoli gave a fiery performance of the Spanish number.

Peter Stafford Wilson led the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in an exceptional performance of Tchaikovsky's score, so that the orchestra was itself another character in the ballet. The orchestra's sound was rich and well-balanced, perfectly attuned to the dancers on stage, and filled with impressive performances by concertmaster Ronna Marie Jensen, principal trumpet Tim McFadden on cornet, principal harpist Jill Wiebe and principal oboist Lise Glaser.

