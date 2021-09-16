Review: Tulsa Ballet's 'Creations in Studio K' evokes nostalgia, melancholy

Tulsa Ballet's "Creations in Studio K" program is an annual celebration of the new, with established and rising choreographers creating original dance works for the company.

This year's program, which opens the company's 65th season, again features all-new works, although each of these ballets has the effect of being borne back ceaselessly into the past.

While the choreography of the three works presented is undeniably contemporary, demanding a high level of strength and flexibility, each of the choreographers has used this opportunity to deal with the idea of times gone by, and the feelings of loss that can often accompany one's memories of people and events.

It's perhaps most apparent in Yury Yanowsky's "El Mudo," set primarily to the songs of Carlos Gardel, a singer and actor who helped bring the music and dance of tango into the mainstream. The sound of static broken by snippets of music, which open the piece, brought to mind the probably defunct practice of searching for a radio station while driving through an unfamiliar landscape, so that when the first song begins, it was an unexpected burst of beauty.