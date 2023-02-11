The quintessential fairy-tale romance that is "Cinderella" has been told many times, in many ways. And Tulsa Ballet's new version of this ages-old story, which debuted Friday, Feb. 10, at the Tulsa PAC, is a unique and effective variation of this tale, one that delivers all the emotions the story contains through choreography that is striking in clarity and complexity.

Clarity, because choreographer Andrew McNicol deftly captures the personality of each character in movement, augmented with judicious use of British-style pantomime that ramps up the comedic action. And complexity, because his choreography, solidly rooted in classical techniques, is full bravura dancing that never comes off as merely showy. Every step is there for a reason, and all of it is captivating.

Add to this the beauty of the physical production, created by internationally renown scenic and costume designer Jérôme Kaplan and augmented by Jack Mehler's lighting design and Shawn Boyle's projections, and the result is a magical evening of dance theater.

McNicol has made a few tweaks to the storyline, which give his version more emotional heft. A prologue sequence shows a young Cinderella and a young Prince mourning the loss of a parent; while each youngster is accompanied by family members, the emphasis is on the solitary nature of their grief. They return to the graveyard as young adults, and share a brief moment together that implies these two are destined to be together.

Getting to that "happily ever after" takes some doing, as Cinderella (Nao Ota) exists under the draconian ire of her Wicked Stepmother (Yuki Toda) and the childish bullying of her stepsisters (Maine Kawashima and Regina Montgomery, who torment her mercilessly as her artist father (Alfonso Martin) works on a gigantic portrait of the deceased king.

Invitations from the Prince (Jun Masuda) to a fancy ball arrive, with the Stepmother ripping up the one addressed to Cinderella, followed by the Dancing Master (Marius Morawski), the Dressmaker (Alison Cervantes), the Wig Maker (Daniele Arrivabene) and the Violinist (Jonathan Teague Applegate). Their efforts to make social diamonds out of the lumps of coal that are the Stepsisters is a scene of raucous, knockabout comedy.

But once the rest of the family is off to the royal shindig, a towering Fairy Godmother (Jaimi Cullen) arrives to transform Cinderella, with the help of seasonal fairies bringing gifts and the magical assembling of a carriage to carry her off in regal splendor.

One of the most effective ways McNicol delineates the fact that Cinderella and the Prince are unique within the candy-colored world of the royal court is that whenever they appear, time seems to slow down, even to stop. And the choreography he gives these characters requires an effortless sense of attack, so that every movement is smooth and fluid (compared, for example, with stomping, strutting slapstick of the Stepsisters, or the fleet, crisp dancing of the courtiers).

Ota and Masuda deliver exquisite performances that blend innocence and passion, gentleness and strength, and their performance of the principal pas de deux was a gorgeous demonstration of trust and connection.

Kawashima and Montgomery are hilarious as the meaner-than-mean Stepsisters, taking a great deal of glee getting to be behave so obnoxiously. Toda is deliciously icy as the Wicked Stepmother — at least until she gets a few belts of bubbly in her — and Applegate is a stitch as the much put-upon Violinist.

Guest artist Nikolas Gaifullin, an award-winning former TBII dancer who performed with Atlanta Ballet and Oklahoma City Ballet, made an indelible impression as the antic, acrobatic Jester.

Enrique Carreon-Robledo has taken over as Tulsa Ballet's resident conductor, and his work with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra on the often thorny Prokofiev score was full of angular energy and melodic color.

"Cinderella" continues with performances 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.