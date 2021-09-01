Review: Theatre Tulsa's presentation of 'The Guys' continues to resonate

For Joan (Leslie Long), it is a job for which she had been longing. Like most New Yorkers — like most Americans — she wanted to do something useful, something that would benefit others, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks. But her talents were of no use. "When was the last time," she says, "I heard anyone say, 'I need a writer'?"

For Nick (Will Carpenter), the process of remembering his colleagues is a painful one, as it triggers his feelings of survivor's guilt — he had swapped shifts with his second-in-command for that Tuesday morning — as well as post-traumatic stress.

Joan slowly begins to tease out memories and anecdotes about each of the men: Jimmy, the new guy, whose first "big fire" was Sept. 11; Bill, the senior man and quiet leader; Patrick, the family man and Nick's closest friend; and Barney, the cut-up who was also a genius at building things.

The process allows also for a welcome amount of humor, even tenderness, as Joan recounts going to a tango-themed wedding, and Nick reveals his own abilities on the dance floor.