Review: Theatre Tulsa's presentation of 'The Guys' continues to resonate

We ask a great deal from ordinary people.
We ask them to travel to distant lands to battle those who wish us harm, to enforce the laws that preserve our domestic tranquility, to enter a burning building to pull people to safety, to put themselves in harm's way to tend and treat those afflicted with potentially lethal diseases.
And when terrible, tragic fates befall these ordinary, everyday people willing to take on these tasks, we call them "heroes."
Nick, the captain of a 12-member ladder truck company in the New York City Fire Department, has trouble with that. On Sept. 11, 2001, eight of the men under his command perished somewhere in the chaos and calamity of that day. And to hear his colleagues and friends described as "heroes" is almost surreal, as if that descriptor can only obscure the real, ordinary men he knew.
That is why Nick has sought out Joan, a journalist turned editor. Nick has to prepare eulogies for the upcoming funerals of his fellow firemen, and he can't come up with the words he wants to say about these people he knows so well.
Anne Nelson's play "The Guys," which Theatre Tulsa opened Friday at the Tulsa PAC, is based on fact. Nelson, an Oklahoma native who has had a distinguished career as a journalist, author and educator, was living in New York City in 2001, and in a series of coincidences that can only occur in real life, was put in touch with a FDNY fire captain to help him with a similar task.
For Joan (Leslie Long), it is a job for which she had been longing. Like most New Yorkers — like most Americans — she wanted to do something useful, something that would benefit others, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks. But her talents were of no use. "When was the last time," she says, "I heard anyone say, 'I need a writer'?"
For Nick (Will Carpenter), the process of remembering his colleagues is a painful one, as it triggers his feelings of survivor's guilt — he had swapped shifts with his second-in-command for that Tuesday morning — as well as post-traumatic stress.
Joan slowly begins to tease out memories and anecdotes about each of the men: Jimmy, the new guy, whose first "big fire" was Sept. 11; Bill, the senior man and quiet leader; Patrick, the family man and Nick's closest friend; and Barney, the cut-up who was also a genius at building things.
The process allows also for a welcome amount of humor, even tenderness, as Joan recounts going to a tango-themed wedding, and Nick reveals his own abilities on the dance floor.
While their work begins to give Nick a chance to heal, to bring his friends back to life, Joan, in a series of monologues, continues to struggle with her own feelings of loss and grief — not only for the men about whom she writes, but for her city, her country, the irreparable damage done to our sense of ourselves, how the oft-asked question "Are you okay?" is simply a reflection of our own helplessness to make our world what we thought it was before the first plane struck the World Trade Center, before the Ryder truck exploded outside the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City.
Long and Carpenter are exceptional under Laura Skoch's deftly transparent direction. Nothing is over-played — even Joan's monologues to the audience do not come off as "theatrical," thanks to Long's carefully calibrated performance. And Carpenter can evoke Nick's crushing grief in the slightest catch of breath, then display the ease and joy of demonstrating a simple dance step, or mimicking the endearing quirks of his friends.
When Joan is talking about the tango-themed wedding, one of the first things for which she went to after the attacks, she describes as "something beautiful...even if just for a few hours."
"The Guys" takes a little more than 90 to present, but in that time, Theatre Tulsa has presented something beautiful, something that — for better or worse — continues to resonate.
"The Guys" continues with performances Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.