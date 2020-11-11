Review: Theatre Tulsa serves slices of life

It’s a phrase we’ve all uttered at some point in our lives: “Tell me a story.” It is a request made partly because we hope to be entertained, to be temporarily taken out of our everyday lives.

But on a deeper level, it’s a request to hear another person’s voice, to make a connection, to share a few moments of time together in a world built out of words.

Theatre Tulsa has taken this simple phrase to heart, using it as the starting point for an innovative project designed to bring live theater back to Tulsa audiences and to help grow the city’s theater community.

“Tell Me a Story” is a three-month series of short original plays, based on true stories submitted by Tulsans, that opened its first installment last weekend at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center.

The plays are performed more or less simultaneously at locations throughout the first three floors of the center. Audiences, which are limited to 60 people a night, are assigned to groups and are guided from performance to performance.

There is no unifying theme to these tales; a few have some resonance to the issues of today — politics, pandemic, racism — while others are vignettes about everyday life and the tiny triumphs that can mean so much.