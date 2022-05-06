Review: Theatre Tulsa brings old-fashioned musical comedy 'Singin' in the Rain' to life

‘Old-fashioned” doesn’t mean easy.

“Singin’ in the Rain,” which started out as a movie musical before being adapted to the stage, is almost a textbook example of the “old-fashioned musical comedy” that some lamented aren’t being made anymore.

The story is a featherweight concoction of light comedy and chaste romance, set during the days when the movie business was trying to shift from silent movies to the “talkies.” You know the good guy is going to get to the good girl by the final scene, and that everyone around them will do all they can to distract the audience from this foregone conclusion with lots of song, lots of dance and lots of silliness.

Yet doing all this, especially on stage, requires a herculean effort, which is evident in Theatre Tulsa’s staging of “Singin’ in the Rain.”

As is true of any stage adaptation, this is not a carbon copy of the original film, but the production, ably directed by Vern Stefanic, easily captures the easy grace and charm that made the film one of the all-time great film musicals.

The show is definitely a technical marvel, as there is actual rain falling for at least a portion of the title song’s performance. There are also several short original films that were created for the show, created by Matthew L. Edwards, that lovingly spoofed the campy quality of the silent era; lavish theatrical and slick period costumes created by Lisa Hunter; and an intricate sound design overseen by Grant Goodner.

That all these rapidly moving parts come together into a near-seamless whole is a testament to the talents involved.

On top of all this are the performances of the cast, led by Drew Rosene as Don Lockwood, a vaudeville hoofer turned silent film star whose on-screen pairing with Lina Lamont (Lisa Hunter) has made them the toast of Hollywood. But whatever chemistry they show on film doesn’t translate to real life, even those Lina has convinced they are soulmates.

But it’s a chance meeting with an aspiring actress, Kathy Selden (Kate Parker), who sets Lockwood’s slightly jaded heart a-flutter. And when Lina’s untameable Noo Yawk accent proves too much for the talkies, Don and his sidekick Cosmo Brown (Cody McCoy) devise a scheme to put Lina in her place and Kathy as Don’s co-star on and off camera.

Rosene has the proper suave approach for a leading man, and while his dancing has more lightness than Gene Kelly’s muscular attack, he handles Kara Staiger’s choreography well. Parker’s Kathy is a good foil, even if her claims of being a “serious actor” are somewhat undercut by popping out of a cake now and then.

McCoy drops zingers with perfect comic timing and leads the company in an energetic “Make ‘Em Laugh.” Hunter keeps her version of Lina just on the edge of going over the top, and the scene as she attempts to deal with the rigors of making a talking picture, much to the increasing exasperation of her director (Josh Yap), is one of the show’s comic highlights.

Staiger effectively stages dances large (“Broadway Ballet”) and small (“Good Morning,” “Moses Supposes”), which the cast performs with enthusiasm.

“Singin’ in the Rain” continues with performances through May 15 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bob Dylan Center anticipation

</&hrdp2>

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.