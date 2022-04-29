Review: 'The Revolutionists' takes history for a darkly comic spin

So — you say you want a revolution? You might want to reconsider, especially when Marie Antoinette is defining the term.

In one of the few moments when the former Queen of France is left to her own devices in Lauren Gunderson’s play “The Revolutionists,” Marie considers one of the definitions of the word “revolution” — namely, the progressive motion of a body around an axis so that any line of the body parallel to the axis returns to its original position.

In other words, no matter how hard one might try to change the world, all that effort seems to result in things remaining basically the same, only with different people calling the shots and presiding over the executions.

And executions are very much on the minds of the four women portrayed in “The Revolutionists,” being presented by World Stage Theater Company. A working example of what some called “The Patriotic Shortener” presides over the set, and the whisper and whack of its plummeting blade punctuates several scenes in the course of the play.

Gunderson’s darkly comic play is a fantasia about four women who were deeply involved in the French Revolution and the Reign of Terror that followed. Olympe De Gouges (Kelly McEver) is a writer, trying to fashion a play to galvanize audiences into action, to create a better society that would, for women, include “equality, liberty and divorce” — just as long as she can remain comfortably ensconced behind her writing desk.

Her work, however, keeps getting interrupted, by the likes of Charlotte Corday (Meagan Mulgrew), who is determined to dispatch Jean-Paul Marat, whose journalistic rhetoric has led to the deaths of thousands. Corday wants De Gouges to craft her a suitable stunning speech to spout as she stabs her victim in his bath.

Marie Antoinette (Amanda Nichols), on the other hand, would rather De Gouges rewrite recent history, with a play that shows her in a more favorable light, as someone more intelligent and aware than the somewhat flighty figure she’s usually taken to be.

The third interloper is Marianne Angele (Mecca Beard), a native of Haiti who has been an activist against slavery, and has some ideas for pamphlets on that subject that she wants her friend De Gouges to help her write.

“The Revolutionists” has a good deal of fun with theatrical tropes, in a meta-theatrical way (De Gouges’ idea about turning her play into a musical are shot down because “no one would watch a musical about a French revolution”). The rapid-fire dialogue is often witty, although the snappy patter stretches into more serious territory, as fate inexorably proves the truth of Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr’s quip, “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose (The more things change, the more they stay the same).”

The cast handles this volatile material well, from Nichols’ deliciously vapid and vixenish Marie (Kim Li plays the role for some performances), Mulgrew’s wild-eyed would-be assassin Charlotte, and McEver’s tartly tempestuous De Gouges. Beard, who took over the Marianne role at the last minute, performed with script in hand, but for most of the evening she hardly consulted it.

Like the other three, she was fully committed to the character — just as these characters are committed to doing what they think is right, whether for their country or just for themselves.

Zero Steiert guided the performers with a sensitive, and ultimately invisible, hand. Adam-Bobby Farman designed the costumes that brought some period flair to the relatively sparse set.

“The Revolutionists” continues with performances through May 1 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

