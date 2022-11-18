Review: The ordinary is extraordinary in 'Our Town'

People tend to make assumptions about “Our Town,” in much the same way as city slickers might believe that life in a small town is simple and uncomplicated.

They believe Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play, about the everyday activities of the residents of a New Hampshire hamlet at the start of the 20th century, is an anodyne slice-of-life story far removed from modern sensibilities — the sort of play suitable for high school drama classes, at best.

Consider Theatre Tulsa’s new production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play as a swift kick to those assumptions.

The company, which was the first organization in the country to stage “Our Town” after its initial Broadway production, chose to present this work in conjunction with its centennial season, as a nod to its own storied past. And director Robert Young has added a few touches that add a touch of the 21st century to this piece of meta-theater.

But at its core, Theatre Tulsa’s “Our Town” demonstrates that this play more than lives up to Edward Albee’s description that it is “the toughest, saddest, most brutal play” in American theater.

So much of Wilder’s work, as playwright and novelist, centered on the vital importance of the “ordinary life” — of every ordinary life — and that understanding the value of other people’s lives is an essential element of our humanity.

These ideas play out over the course of three days in the little hamlet of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, whose geography and population are set out by the Stage Manager (Karlena Riggs), who serves as narrator of, and occasional participant in, the play’s action.

The focus is on two families, the Gibbses and the Webbs, who live next door to each other, and whose elder children, George Gibbs (Kristin Simpson) and Emily Webb (Amanda Nichols), will ultimately fall in love and get married, although their “happily ever after” does not last long.

While the relationship between George and Emily is the thread that ties the play together, it is all the things going around them that gives “Our Town” its gravitas, that demonstrates how every moment in which we fail to make a true connection with another person — to listen, to care, to help, to confide, to share — is a kind of tragedy.

We never learn, for example, what exactly is the “pack of trouble” that ultimately drives Simon Stimson (played with heartbreaking sensitivity by Timothy Hunter) to his solitary fate.

Nor do we know what true facts of married life Mrs. Webb (Shadia Dahlal) would have shared with Emily before the wedding; we only know that she, as well as the bride and groom, share a sense of dread at what is about to happen. But that is because marriage is one instance where that deep human connection, that vital importance of the ordinary lift, can happen.

While there are a few attempts at broad comedy that do not work well, for the most part Young has guided his fine cast with a proper astringency, so that those random moments of recognition — and there is something in “Our Town” that will resonate with almost everyone — strike with a casual brutality.

The fine multi-racial cast, while not “authentic” to early-1900 New Hampshire, more accurately portrays our town today. The casting of Simpson as George might seem to be a statement about same-sex marriage, but she portrays George as male. A female Stage Manager is not quite as unusual, and Riggs handles the role well, with a sly, understated sense of humor, and a matter-of-fact tone.

“Our Town” is famous for being performed on a bare stage with only chairs and ladders as props. This production makes use of projections, designed by Diana Williams-Pohl, that help delineate the stage space in unobtrusive ways.

“Our Town” continues with performances at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.