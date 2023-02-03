In the murder mystery board game “Clue,” there are 324 potential solutions to the three questions the players must answer: Who committed the murder; with what weapon; and in which room?

It’s a premise that has entertained young and old for decades, so much so that it was turned into a movie in 1985, that has itself become something of a cult classic.

That movie was then adapted into a play called “Clue: On Stage,” which Tulsa Project Theatre has chosen to end a nearly three-year hiatus of presenting shows.

One need not over-exercise one’s little gray cells to ascertain the motive behind this endeavor. The company, whose past shows have ranged from family-oriented musicals such as “Annie” and “Seussical” to edgier fare such as “Four Chords and a Gun” and “Lizzie,” wanted to mark its return to Tulsa stages with a show that had potentially broad appeal, and — in spite of all the murderous goings-on — was light and comic in tone.

The problem is that “Clue: On Stage” is really “Clue The Movie On Stage.” That is certainly part of the appeal of doing the show in the first place, but the whipcrack-pacing of dialogue and action, the antic scrambling of characters from room to room to create a sense of comic urgency, and the intricately timed lighting and sound effects designed to elicit gasps of surprise and gales of laughter are very much a product of film editing.

Try doing all these things live on stage, and there are at least 324 things that potentially could go very, very wrong.

The cast and crew of Tulsa Project Theatre’s “Clue On Stage” at the performance we saw (Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Lorton Performance Center) certainly gave their all to make this show work. Randy Blair’s costumes captured the look of the film’s characters well, while the stage design by Carson Decker was suitably filled with doors to slam and walls to roll on and off to denote the various rooms in Boddy Manor, where six colorful folk have been summoned one stormy night in the mid-1950s.

They are Mr. Green (Ben Rodriguez), Mrs. Peacock (Jenny Guy), Professor Plum (Chris Williams), Mrs. White (Maddy Mae Billings), Col. Mustard (Timothy Hunter) and Miss Scarlett (Clare Holt), each of whom has been the victim of a blackmailer.

The butler, Wadsworth (Brock England), informs the guests that his employer Mr. Boddy (Garrek Reed) is the blackmailer, and that he will have the incriminating papers with him. When Boddy does arrive, and learns that the police are on their way, he offers his guest a series of gifts — a knife, a revolver, a rope, a wrench, a candlestick and a lead pipe — and suggests one of them kill Wadsworth, as he is the only outsider who knows about the blackmail.

The lights then go out, and the bodies start piling up.

Murder mysteries are usually intimate affairs, and while the Lorton Performance Center is an extremely comfortable and acoustically resonant venue, it’s really too large a space for this show. There is a great deal of ground to cover in all the dashing about, which has the effect of stopping the show cold as the cast troops from one side of the stage to the other. And the decision not to amplify the actors means that a good portion of the dialogue doesn’t get heard.

England does yeoman’s work as Wadsworth, as his character is rarely off-stage and always in motion; his recreation of the night’s events, during one of the solutions offered, was a bravura bit of vocal and physical comedy.

Rodriguez gets to engage in a wide range of hysterics as Mr. Green, while Jenny Guy is a daffy, ditzy Mrs. Peacock. Williams gives a good line of bluster as Professor Plum, Billings channels Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Hunter is a cluelessly avuncular Colonel and Holt gives Miss Scarlett a certain amount of sass.

“Clue: On Stage” continues with performances through Feb. 5 at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave. For tickets: tulsaprojecttheatre.com.