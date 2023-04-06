For a show about a vocal group that grew up in, and came to define the unique sound of, the city known as Motown, "Ain't Too Proud" really does all it can to make it to Jersey.

The musical, which opened its eight-performance run Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, presented by Celebrity Attractions, is subtitled "The Life & Times of the Temptations," and it attempts to follow the formula for the jukebox musical pioneered by "Jersey Boys," which chronicled the personal and artistic ups and downs of the members of The Four Seasons.

The story told in "Ain't Too Proud" may not have the inherent drama that made "Jersey Boys" a sensation, but the show does have a richer musical catalogue from which to draw, as some of pop music's best composers created enduring songs specifically for the unique sound of the five-man vocal band that is the Temptations.

Playwright Dominique Morriseau based her book on the memoir by Otis Williams, the sole remaining member of the original quintet, who continues to perform with the group. It is a familiar story — youthful friends and casual rivals come together and create something magical, until personal demons and simmering resentments threaten to undo everything.

But it is also very much Otis Williams' story, and he — portrayed here by former Oklahoman Michael Andreaus — is the one through whom some 60 years of history are filtered. He's the one who, after spending a six-month stint in juvenile detention for petty crimes, determines that music is the only way to stave off the temptations of Detroit's mean streets.

He begins recruiting vocalists from his school, as well as from other bands, and after several false starts, manages to bring together fellow baritone Paul Williams (Brian C. Binion), bass Melvin Franklin (Harrell Holmes Jr.) and high tenor Eddie Kendricks (Jalen Harris). When the group's first lead singer gets out of hand, he's replaced by David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis), and the classic lineup of the Temptations is set.

It is not long, however, before the harmony the men project on stage begins to sour off stage, as alcohol and drugs, incessant touring and financial chicanery, and the increasingly tense and dangerous social and political atmosphere through which the group must navigate in the late 1960s take their toll on the men's friendship, as well as on their romantic relationships.

But in the end, what keeps the Temptations together as a group through dozens of personnel changes is the music — and that is where "Ain't Too Proud" truly succeeds.

The cast members do an exceptional job of evoking the distinctive sound of each Temptation, and if Harris doesn't quite have the sweetness in the upper register that Kendricks had, and if Holmes doesn't match the subterranean rumble of Franklin, they come close enough.

Lewis is dazzling as Ruffin, nailing the soulful shout and the acrobatic moves with aplomb, and managing to make the character's downfall almost tragic. And Andreaus does yeoman's work as Williams — he's onstage practically the entire two-plus hours of the show, moving smoothly into and out of production numbers to advance the story with a bit of narration here, a vignette there.

And the songs that make up this musical's score, whether as stand alone numbers such as "The Way You Do the Things You Do" or "My Girl," or used in the context of a given scene, such as "Since I Lost My Baby," "I Wish It Would Rain" and "What Becomes of the Broken Hearted," are performed with such energy and feeling that they almost sound brand new.

Visually as well as vocally, this is a dazzling show. Sergio Trujillo's Tony Award-winning choreography takes the basic vocabulary of moves the Temptations would perform and amps everything up to 11. It's high energy stuff that has the cast almost in perpetual motion, to the point that you almost ask yourself how can this cast do all the things it has to do.

"Ain't Too Proud" continues through Sunday, April 9, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.