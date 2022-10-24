Review: Stage magic, winning performances enliven 'Frozen'

The Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall was awash Friday night with dozens of little girls in sparkly, ice-blue dresses, snowflake-shaped hair clips and blonde hair plaited just so. Some had gone the extra mile, topping their ensembles with a tiara and wielding star-topped magic wands.

Obviously, the stage musical version of Disney's "Frozen" is in town, and the show's target demographic was there in force, determined to get their parents' money's worth from the evening.

Judging from all the little Elsa-wannabes in the immediate vicinity of my seat, "Frozen," brought to town by Celebrity Attractions, delivered all the thrills and chills they were expecting. Even those who seemed a little fussy about the prospect of sitting still in the same seat for an extended period of time appeared completely captivated by the production, once the house lights dimmed and the people began to appear on the stage.

That "Frozen" was able to work this peculiar sort of magic is a testament to the show's technical dazzle and the breathless pacing of director Michael Grandage. The show fairly zips along over the course of its two-hours-and-change running time (a good 20 minutes longer than the 2013 animated film on which it is based).

And all the stage magic at the command of Disney Theatricals is on full display here, with lights, props, set pieces and projections all coming together to create a steady stream of dazzling tableaux, as well as a few "How did they do THAT?" moments of pure illusion.

What "Frozen" lacks, however, is a truly compelling story, one that even cynical grown-ups can enjoy and appreciate time and again. I understand the comfort young people can take from experiencing the same story over and over; for me, I've seen "Frozen" once, and I can easily let it go.

It's based on the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Snow Queen" and tells the story of a young princess named Elsa (Caroline Bowman), who learns at an early age she possesses a potentially fearsome power. Because she can't control it, and because she nearly kills her younger sister with an icy blast, Elsa feels it necessary to shut herself off from the rest of the world, as well as from her sister Anna (Tatyana Lubov).

Anna, however, has never been all that keen on being sequestered in a mostly empty castle with her increasingly chilly sister (their parents having conveniently disappeared while at sea). However, the coronation of Elsa as queen of Arendelle should at least give Anna the chance to meet with a few real-life people.

And she does — first, with the mountain man Kristoff (Dominic Dorset) and his reindeer/sidekick Sven (Collin Baja), then with Prince Hans (Will Savarese), with whom Anna instantly falls in love and decides to marry. When Anna informs her sister of this, it sets in motion a chain of events that includes Arendelle being plunged into eternal winter, Elsa fleeing to the mountains to hide, and Anna setting off in pursuit to set things right.

As a story, it is a perfectly serviceable vehicle for some comedic bits, most of them supplied by Olaf the sentient snowman (Jeremy Davis), a few energetic if pointless dance numbers, and a moral that sisterly love can be just as efficacious in fairy tales — if not more so — as the romantic kind. Nothing wrong with any of that, but it's just not as compelling a tale as any number of other Disney creations.

It also has only one memorable song, the at-one-time ubiquitous "Let It Go," which Bowman delivered with all the drama and brio one could expect.

The cast is very good. Lubov, as the uber-perky Anna, was performing in place of Lauren Nicole Chapman, and acquitted herself extremely well in the role. Davis often made you forget his physical presence as he brought Olaf to wide-eyed life, while Baja made the reindeer Sven a true character, imbuing this shaggy beast with real personality and surprising emotion. It was hard to take your eye off him when he was on stage.

"Frozen" continues with performances through Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are extremely scarce, but as any Disney fan will tell you, miracles can happen at any time. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.