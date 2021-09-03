Review: Songs, not story, make 'Margaritaville' swirl

If mindless entertainment is what you need after all the tensions and turmoils of the past couple of years, then “Escape to Margaritaville” is probably the perfect show for you to see.
This jukebox musical built around about 25 songs written and/or recorded by Jimmy Buffett opened Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, as both the first Broadway touring show to be presented in Tulsa by Celebrity Attractions in more than a year and a half, and as the first performances by this cast since its original touring schedule was shuttered in March 2020.
Fans of Buffett’s music — a laid-back amalgam of country, rock and folk with Caribbean accents that Buffett once described as “Gulf & Western” — will likely have themselves quite a time hearing familiar tunes in slightly different contexts, performed by a fine eight-piece band led by Wendell Vaughn and a fairly exuberant cast.
And at the Wednesday performance we attended, the permanent tropical vacation vibe that Buffett has cannily grown into a lifestyle brand was definitely in the air, from the prop parrot perched on a corner of the proscenium of the Chapman Music Hall stage to the many audience members cheerfully attired in floral shirts, Bermuda shorts, flip-flops and leis, to the margarita dispensers at the concession stands. One fellow even sported a large hat made to resemble a cheeseburger.
But no amount of festive atmospherics — or adult beverages, for that matter — could disguise the fact that “Escape to Margaritaville” is, well, something of a nothing-burger.
Much of the show’s problems are due to the book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley. Granted, the book of a jukebox musical is often the weakest part of the endeavor, as its purpose is primarily to provide the connective tissue to link together the songs that the people have come to hear.
The basic plot is this: Two women from Cincinnati, Rachel (Sarah Hinrichsen), an environmental scientist wanting to make electricity out of potatoes, and Tammy (Emily Qualmann), have booked a week’s stay at a hotel called Margaritaville located on a nameless Caribbean island.
The trip is to give Tammy the chance to have one last fling before marrying her boorish boyfriend, and for Rachel to see if the island’s volcanic soil is conducive to... oh, never mind.
They arrive. The place is a dump. And Rachel is immediately hit on by the hotel’s entertainer, a callow, guitar-strumming guy named Tully (Kyle Southern), while Tammy’s wandering eye lands upon the bartender Brick (Peter Michael Jordan).
Maybe the best example of the book’s weaknesses is that the story of Tammy and Brick is more engaging, and a great deal funnier, than that of the putative leading characters. Jordan’s character has a kind of puppy-dog likeability that is endearing, while Qualmann’s randy yet conflicted Tammy deftly steals just about every scene she’s in.
The Tammy-Brick story has some definite goals and obstacles to obtaining those goals, and even if the dialogue is of sub-par sitcom quality, Qualmann and Jordan make it work.
The problem with the putative leads is that their story is really about finding the proper work-life balance — a decent enough topic for a self-help book, but hardly the sort of conflict that can properly fuel a story that stretches over a couple of hours.
But, in the end, the reason people wish they could “Escape to Margaritaville” is because they love Jimmy Buffett’s songs, and whatever those songs evoke within them.
And at times, “Escape to Margaritaville” seemed a bit like a Jimmy Buffett concert, as when J.D. (Patrick Cogan), the eye-patch-sporting old-timer, gets the crowd to bellow out the five-letter word that is the punchline for “Why Don’t We Get Drunk,” or add the percussive interjections of “Salt! Salt! Salt!” at the appropriate times during “Margaritaville.”
And maybe, in a place such as “Margaritaville,” that’s really all you need for a good time.
“Escape to Margaritaville” continues with performances through Sept. 5 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
