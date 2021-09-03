Review: Songs, not story, make 'Margaritaville' swirl

But no amount of festive atmospherics — or adult beverages, for that matter — could disguise the fact that “Escape to Margaritaville” is, well, something of a nothing-burger.

Much of the show’s problems are due to the book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley. Granted, the book of a jukebox musical is often the weakest part of the endeavor, as its purpose is primarily to provide the connective tissue to link together the songs that the people have come to hear.

The basic plot is this: Two women from Cincinnati, Rachel (Sarah Hinrichsen), an environmental scientist wanting to make electricity out of potatoes, and Tammy (Emily Qualmann), have booked a week’s stay at a hotel called Margaritaville located on a nameless Caribbean island.

The trip is to give Tammy the chance to have one last fling before marrying her boorish boyfriend, and for Rachel to see if the island’s volcanic soil is conducive to... oh, never mind.

They arrive. The place is a dump. And Rachel is immediately hit on by the hotel’s entertainer, a callow, guitar-strumming guy named Tully (Kyle Southern), while Tammy’s wandering eye lands upon the bartender Brick (Peter Michael Jordan).