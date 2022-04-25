Review: Signature Symphony's 'From The Beatles to Berlioz' a 'passionate and thrilling performance'

Love in all its guises, from the purity of a simple pop song to the complexities of romantic — make that Romantic — mania made up the final concert of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College's 2021-2022 season.

The concert, held Saturday at the VanTrease PACE, was also the final public step in the orchestra's process of finding a new artistic director. Scott Seaton, one of two people in consideration for the job, led the orchestra in the program titled "Love & Obsession: The Beatles to Berlioz."

The depredations inflicted upon society because of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the orchestra to condense its conductor search process by giving each candidate a concert that features both classical and pops elements.

Such combinations can result in baggy monsters, but the four works that made up Saturday's concert worked well together, and the orchestra responded to Seaton's guidance with a series of vigorous, fully felt performances.

The evening opened with Leonard Bernstein's boisterous overture to "Candide," about as succinct an expression of the love of life as might be imagined, followed by the tango number "Por una Cabeza," which has has become famous through its use in such films as "Scent of a Woman" and "True Lies."

Concertmaster Maureen O'Boyle was the soloist for this piece, and gave a suitably fiery performance of it.

The first half closed with a medley of Beatles' songs, that Bruce Healy arranged into a suite titled "Love is All You Need." Seaton said that one thing he appreciated about the music selected, and something he wanted to emphasize, is how these pieces showcased the orchestra and its individual members, such as O'Boyle and trumpeter Bill Gable, who gave a sensitive performance of "If I Fell" during the Beatles medley.

Closing out the evening was Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique," a piece born out of the composer's obsession with an English actress, whom he pursued and ultimately married in a classic case of "Be careful for what you wish."

The symphony is subtitled, "An Episode in the Life of an Artist," and the story it tells is actually a series of visions the central character has during an opium trip. His reveries of pastoral wanderings and bucolic gatherings are interrupted by the persistent memory of his obscure object of desire, until the visions grow dark and terrible.

It's supposed to be a wild ride, and Seaton and the Signature Symphony gave the audience quite the sonic trip, as Seaton guided the oversized orchestra through a passionate and thrilling performance, that never allowed the attention to waver.

