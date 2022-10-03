Review: Signature Symphony takes audience on a 'journey' at 'Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor'

After artistic director Scott Seaton welcomed the audience Saturday night to "Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor," he paused for a moment, and said, "That sounds a little odd, I know."

It is true that the pianist and composer who was once described as "a six and a half foot scowl" because of his traditionally dour demeanor might not be considered a natural pairing with a phrase that evokes the disco era.

But Seaton, the new artistic director for the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, proved over the course of the evening that good music is simply that — good music, no matter from whence it might draw its inspiration or building blocks.

The four pieces that made up the program, presented Saturday at the VanTrease PACE, were performed in reverse chronological order, so that the concert was also something of journey back through time, beginning with Mason Bates' 2011 "Mothership," which blends together orchestral music and electronics with the aggressive beat of techno dance music.

And it all worked together surprisingly well. Bates' music has a definite cinematic quality to it that makes it instantly accessible, with the orchestra evoking the image of a giant space station circled by smaller vessels, embodied in the improvised solos by several principal musicians including trumpeter Ben Hay and concertmaster Maureen O'Boyle.

Guest artist Charlie Albright performed two works that drew from American jazz — Duke Ellington's "New World A-Comin,'" from 1945, and George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," which premiered in 1924.

The two works share some characteristics, mostly in terms of how they are structured, and in some off-handed phrases in the Ellington work that echoed aspects of Gershwin's "Rhapsody." But Ellington's work, not surprisingly, is infused more fully with the spirit and the swing of the big-band jazz Ellington perfected, and which Albright and the Signature Symphony captured in its performance.

"Rhapsody in Blue" has become an indelible part of American musical culture, and rightly so, but Albright's performance of the work was one of the best I've ever heard. His highly individual way of phrasing these familiar melodies made them truly sing and dance, and crackle with improvisational energy. Albright truly made this beloved work sound almost new.

Albright returned for an encore, and in the spirit of the musical mash-up theme of the evening, chose not to perform some classical work but served up Jerry Lee Lewis' raucous "Great Balls of Fire," much to the crowd's delight.

In his memoir "Music Is My Mistress," Ellington said of his inspiration for his "New World A-Comin'," “I visualized this new world as a place in the distant future where there would be no war, no greed, no categorization, no non-believers, where love was unconditional, and no pronoun was good enough for God.”

Those words could equally apply to Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances," which concluded the evening. This was the final work Rachmaninoff composed, and there is a valedictory air to it, from the mournful hymn-like tune (performed by alto saxophonist Victor Anderson) that graces the first movement through his repeated use of the "Dies Irae" theme and snippets from his "All Night Vigil," which all add a touch of solemnity to music that is fueled by dance rhythms such as the waltz-like tempo of the second movement, and the Spanish-flavored dance of the finale.

That final movement concludes with a passage over which Rachmaninoff wrote the world "Allelujah." Perhaps this was Rachmaninoff's recognition that his creative, and physical, life was coming to an end, and this was a way of joyfully acknowledging the God-giving talents he possessed, and tried to share with the world. In any case, the final moments of the Signature Symphony's concert were certainly joyful, and brought the audience once again to its feet.