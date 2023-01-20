Review: Power of '1776' is self-evident: Theatre Tulsa production features stellar cast

It was the German statesman Otto von Bismarck who said that “Laws are like sausages — it is better not to see them being made.”

However, the process by which the Second Continental Congress ground out what has come to be known as the Declaration of Independence is captivating from beginning to end — at least, as it is portrayed in Theatre Tulsa’s production of “1776.”

This musical, written by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone, takes a great deal of liberty with its subject matter in order to provide carefully delineated heroes and villains, as well as to create an aura of suspense about an event of which the audience is fully aware of the outcome. It also manages to create no little amount of humor, as figures that we know mainly from history books and museum exhibits are shown to be as crass and curmudgeonly, witty and waspish, noble and venal as any other group of human beings.

“Human beings” — that is the operative phrase for this particular production. Theatre Tulsa’s decision to have an all-female cast for its version of “1776” was done not to be provocative, but to emphasize the humanity of the people involved in birthing a new nation. Yes, it can be a bit disconcerting in the first few minutes seeing women done up in the frock coats and addressing each other as “Mister” and “Gentlemen,” but it isn’t long before the forcefulness of the personalities, and the vivid commitment these performers bring to these characters, that one is completely caught up in the tale being told.

And there is, truth to be told, a unique frisson to hearing female voices making these statements about rights and patriotism, independence and freedoms, in a venue where not only are their voices heard, but where their thoughts and opinions, their intelligence and resilience are being considered seriously. It gives this “1776” a unique, and powerful, impact.

Director Liz Bealko, who is making her Theatre Tulsa debut, has guided this large ensemble with a sure and steady hand, and a penetrating eye for detail. As stylized as the staging must be on David Moreland’s minimalist set, the atmosphere created is one fully and completely inhabited by these people as they thrash out their ideas, demands and prejudices.

At the center of it all is John Adams (Kristen Simpson), the Massachusetts representative whose single-minded focus on declaring independence from Great Britain has made him “obnoxious and unliked,” qualities of which several of his colleagues happily, and repeatedly, point out to him.

One of those colleagues is Benjamin Franklin (Nan Kemp), who is just as anxious for independence, but understands the need for diplomacy better than the more pugnacious Adams. They also have allies from the delegation of Virginia, namely the exuberantly self-confident Richard Henry Lee (Tasha McCabe), and the more taciturn Thomas Jefferson (Amanda Nichols), whom Adams ultimately cajoles into writing the sort of document necessary to force the Congressional delegates to make a decision.

At the forefront of the opposition are John Dickinson of Pennsylvania (Karlena Riggs), a loyalist to Great Britain who couches every phrase with a kind of silky superiority that gets under Adams’ skin like a stiletto; and Edward Rutledge, (MaKayla Baxter), the South Carolina delegate whose interests in one particular issue threatens to derail independence completely.

While these are the principal players, just about every cast member gets a showcase moment, such as Autumn Villanueva as the rum-soaked Stephen Hopkins; Natalia Rossi as the much put-upon secretary to the Congress, Charles Thomson; Sara Morice Brubaker as the extremely Scottish Thomas McKean; and Kathryn Brooks as the Courier who delivers a heartbreaking performance of “Momma Look Sharp,” about a soldier dying on the battlefield, to close the first act.

Composer Edwards began his career as a Brill Building pop songwriter, and that shows in his music and lyrics for “1776.” Fortunately, Theatre Tulsa’s cast makes these songs sound a lot better than they are, from the wide-ranging ensemble of “Sit Down, John,” to the chilling “Cool, Cool, Considerate Men,” a Dickinson-led paean to right-wing power (and, significantly, a song former President Richard Nixon tried to excise from the film version of the musical); to “Molasses to Rum,” in which Rutledge excoriates his colleagues for their hypocrisy over slavery, and which Baxter performs with a kind of maniacal glee.

Holly Harper is the show’s musical director, while Benjamin Ray led an orchestra made up of musicians from the Tulsa People’s Orchestra. Grant Goodner’s sound designer made certain everything was clearly heard, while Fabian Garcia designed the lights. Lisa Hunter oversaw the impressive costumes and wigs.

“1776” continues with performances through Jan. 29 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

