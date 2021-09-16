Review: Out of the past, into the now: Tulsa Ballet's 'Creations in Studio K'

Tulsa Ballet's "Creations in Studio K" program is an annual celebration of the new, with established and rising choreographers creating original dance works for the company.
This year's program, which opens the company's 65th season, again features all-new works, although each of these ballets have the effect of being borne back ceaselessly into the past.
While the choreography of the three works presented is undeniably contemporary, demanding a high level of strength and flexibility, each of the choreographers have used this opportunity to deal with the idea with times gone by, and the feelings of loss that can often accompany one's memories of people and events.
It's perhaps most apparent in Yury Yanowsky's "El Mudo," set primarily to the songs of Carlos Gardel, a singer and actor who helped bring the music and dance of tango into the mainstream. The sound of static broken by snippets of music, which open the piece, brought to mind the probably defunct practice of searching for a radio station while driving through an unfamiliar landscape, so that when the first song begins, it was an unexpected burst of beauty.
Yanowsky's ballet is almost a series of vignettes, in which the choreography evokes if not the story of the song, then its emotional content. There is an intoxication fluid energy to the way he has people move, epitomized by the stunning duet by Madalina Stoica and Arman Zazyan, that at times made it seem as if the dancers were defying gravity, physics and human physiology.
Stephanie Martinez's piece, "Something to Remember You By," was created for, and performed by, Tulsa Ballet II, and the company's relative youth worked well with this predominantly exuberant work, from Giulia Canavese's boisterous opening solo through the swaggering men's dance, featuring Jonathan Beloli, Fabian Raschitor, Joshua Binowitz, Edward Truelove, and Guillermo Dominguez.
There was a playful quality to Martinez's choreography, the way she seemed to cap off each dance with one extra little expressive fillip, as if the joy inherent in these speedy dances, set to Baroque and classical works by Bach, Handel, Mendelssohn, Chopin, Schumann and Tchaikovsky, simply could not be contained.
But what gave the piece its melancholy, its sense of nostalgia, was the duet between Raschitor and Beloli, a pas de deux fraught with tension and tenderness, longing and loss, memory and desire.
Closing out the program was Polish choreographer Katarzyna Kozielska's "Ode," the first work by this Polish choreographer to be commissioned by a U.S dance company. And it is a stunner.
Kozielska said her inspiration for this piece was "the world we now live in," referring to months of lockdowns and social distancing, enforced and involuntary isolation. And all that is there, as in the stunning opening section, with the company seemingly running in place, and any effort to step out of the group ends with the individual snapping back into his or her place within the collective.
Her choreography requires vigorous speed and laser-focused precision — there are few wasted motions in the work, which adds to the visceral quality of the movement. Yet at times Kozielska slows down the movement to a glacial pace to highlight a particular moment — Jun Masuda's slow-motion reaction of Regina Montgomery's shove, which drew gasps from the crowd at the performance I saw. Other times, she breaks the mood with a second of impish humor, such as Stoica's decking of Zazyan to put an end to their combative pas de deux.
But it is final section, with Jami Cullen's intense, emotional solo, set to a version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" b Jimmy Scott, that makes this work resonate, as a single individual works through the tangle of emotions we have all felt these many, long months.
"Creations in Studio K" continues with performances through Sunday, Sept. 19, at Tulsa Ballet's Studio K Theater, 1212 E. 45th Place. For tickets: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.