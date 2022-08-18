Review: Nothing 'Rotten' with this musical

As might be deduced from its title, "Something Rotten!" is a whole lot of good, and occasionally not entirely clean, fun.

The show is a farcical tale about the creation of the very first musical, and as such it is both an homage to and a send-up of this particular genre, larded with allusions and parodies of dozens of familiar shows — many of which Theatre Tulsa has staged over the course of its 100-year existence.

So Theatre Tulsa opening its centennial season with "Something Rotten!" is something of a stroke of genius, as it is a relatively new show (the Broadway touring production passed through town in 2017), as well as a bit of a nod to the company's past.

It's also, thanks to a talented cast under Sara Phoenix's sure direction, absolutely hilarious — and that, in these troubled times, is something we definitely need right now.

And while a smattering of Shakespeare and a modicum of musical theater history can be helpful in catching all the jokes and japes, such prior knowledge isn't necessary to enjoy this show.

It's the Elizabethan Era in England, circa 1590-ish, a time when if your name isn't Shakespeare, it's difficult to make a living in the theater. That's the situation for the Bottom brothers, Nick (Mark Frie) and Nigel (Jason Brockunier), who continually find their efforts to put on, say, a production of "Richard II" upstaged by that upstart Bard from the banks of the Avon.

Nigel, who's the poet in the family, is actually quite the fan of Shakespeare, while Nick seethes with envy at their rival's unrivaled success. It gets to the point that Nick decides to invest the family's meager monies in the words of a sketchy soothsayer named Nostradamus (Sean Rooney).

Nick wants to know what the future of theater holds, including what will be the one Shakespeare play that will be performed in perpetuity. Nostradamus envisions shows in which actors spontaneously break out into song and maybe go into a dance; sometimes it helps move the story along, other times it is just to entertain.

When it comes to Shakespeare's future, the sooth Nostradamus says is a bit more muddled — something about omelets and Danish and ham. "So, there's some kind of breakfast theme," Nick reasons. He puts all of these prognostications together and decides that "Omelet: The Musical" is the show that will make the name of Bottom go down in theater history.

Nigel, however, isn't too keen on the "Omelet" idea, as his burgeoning romance with Portia (Makayla Baxter) is inspiring him to write the sort of poetry that makes women go weak in the knees. Nigel's work also catches the attention of Shakespeare himself (Sam Briggs), who is dealing with a bit of writer's block.

Phoenix paces the show well, although sometimes that means a comic zinger or two gets lost amid the action; fortunately, the script by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell abounds with wit that appeals to brows low and high. Jen Alden's choreography is the most accomplished and varied I've seen from her in a musical theater setting, and music director Christy Stalcup has polished the vocal performances to a high sheen.

"Something Rotten!" continues with performances through Aug. 28 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.