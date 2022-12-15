Review: New look for classic 'A Christmas Carol' production lets story take center stage

It certainly was a foggy night in old London town, as the American Theatre Company opened its 45th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Tulsa PAC.

The company retired the set it had been using for the past 30 years for its original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic tale and is in the process of raising the money necessary to construct a new set.

So, for this year’s production, the company is employing a few mobile items from the original set, a backdrop that shows a Victorian London city scene, a few new set pieces and a good deal of dry-ice fog to evoke the world Dickens created.

This more austere approach to the look of the show, designed by Richard Ellis, actually works in its favor. One of the many themes in “A Christmas Carol” is the need for family, community, some acknowledgement of our need for connection with others. And in this version, when Ebenezer Scrooge is granted his wish to “be left alone,” it’s all the more palpable just how alone in the world he is.

Co-directors Laurie Carlson and Cody McCoy have also brought a welcome astringency to the show. The moments of humor are still there, but they are not played for laughs — the humor arises more naturally from the characters, and how they are portrayed. And a few of the characters this year come across as more complex, more real, more human.

We’ve just about run out of superlatives to describe Karl Krause’s performance as Scrooge, a role he embodies so fully year after year. His Scrooge this year is pitched at a slightly lower key; there is nothing cartoonish about this Scrooge, whether he’s sending carolers scurrying away with a ferocious “Humbug!” or relishing the unaccustomed sense of joy Scrooge feels once he’s learned the lessons taught him by the three Spirits who take him through the past, present and future.

Sean Rooney returns for his second year as the Spirit of Christmas Present, and he’s given this character new life — a merry prankster who takes great delight in bringing joy, but maintaining just a splinter of ice in his heart in order to dole out some uncomfortable truths about the things Scrooge has said and the responsibilities to others he has shirked.

McCoy does double duty as co-director and as Fred Burnett, Scrooge’s nephew, a role he has played in the past. He gives Fred an acerbic quality that is refreshing, so that in his conversations with Scrooge, he comes across as the adult in the room, as is not above pushing his uncle’s buttons just for the heck of it.

Paige Dickey makes the Spirit of Christmas Past more impish than ethereal and judiciously employs a very powerful soprano voice so that her song, “Let’s Go Back to Yesterday,” truly strikes an emotional chord.

The more open set also has given choreographer Andrea Ellis room to make the festive scenes — the office party at Fezziwig’s office, and the gathering at Fred’s house — truly festive, with slightly more complex and period-appropriate dance moves. Andy Axewell was a spectral Jacob Marley, J Tomlinson and Vivica Walkenbach were two of the most intelligible grave robbers this show has seen in some time, and Olivia Fu made the child who fetches the prize turkey into “a remarkable girl.”

Christy Stalcup served as musical director, Aaron Veale handled the sound, and Keith Sowinski designed the lighting.

“A Christmas Carol” continues with performances through Dec. 23 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

