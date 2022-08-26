Review: Musical gives 'Pretty Woman' more humor and sass

I’ve never understood why “Pretty Woman” has been called a “Cinderella” story.

This tale of a lower-class girl plucked from her environment and remade and refined into someone — or rather, something — much different is more a variation on the ancient Greek myth of Pygmalion, who carves an image of a woman so beautiful that he falls in love with it.

It’s a story that has inspired a lot of other stories, most famously George Bernard Shaw’s play of the same name, and the musical it inspired, “My Fair Lady.”

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” which opened Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, may not be as inspired a creation as “My Fair Lady,” but it does offer a contemporary variation on this ages-old tale — and does so with a generous amount of humor and sass.

As one of the few remaining people in the English-speaking world who has never seen the film “Pretty Woman,” I must rely on others who say that the stage version follows the basics of the film quite accurately. That’s not too surprising, as the book was written by the film’s director, the late Garry Marshall, and J.F. Lawton, who wrote the original script that after many permutations went from being a dark drama called “3,000” to a romantic comedy called “Pretty Woman.”

The changes that have been made, it would seem, were done to ramp up the comedy inherent in the story, and to mold the characters into types that are a bit more palatable both to contemporary audiences and to the tropes of musical theater.

For example, a character called Happy Man (Kyle Taylor Porter), a denizen of the scuzzier sections of Hollywood Boulevard who introduces himself as our guide with his own unique “map to the stars,” appears throughout the show, most often transformed into the guise of Mr. Thompson, the concierge at the hyper-elegant Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

It’s here that corporate raider Edward (Adam Pascal) brings Vivian (Olivia Valli), after Edward takes a few wrong turns and ends up in the less-than-savory neighborhood in which Vivian attempts to turn a profit by turning tricks.

Edward is immediately smitten with the sassy Vivian and hires her to serve as his paid companion to the various business and social functions he will be attending in his effort to destroy yet another small company.

With the help of Mr. Thompson and a credit card with no spending limit, Edward sets about trying to sculpt Vivian into someone with whom he is comfortable being seen in public. And Vivian herself is quickly losing whatever professional distance she might have had as their business arrangement becomes something more personal.

I’m sure most of you have heard all this before.

One reason for making Edward’s romantic feelings evident from the start is to give the show’s leading man more songs to sing. Pascal, who originated the role of Roger in the musical “Rent,” is a powerful singer and an appealing presence. One just wishes he was given better songs to sing.

The score by pop star Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance is a collection of pop pastiches — everything from 1960s Brill Building pop to ‘90s boy-band harmonic convergences to guitar-heavy rock. They may not be memorable, but they are not objectionable. And director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell stages most numbers as if they were live-action music videos. (The Roy Orbison hit that gave the show its name isn’t performed until the encore.)

Valli, the granddaughter of pop music legend Frankie Valli, makes no effort to emulate Julia Roberts, much to her credit. Her Vivian is a scrappy survivor who makes it clear from the start that she needs no rescuing — except, perhaps, from some of the paint-by-number songs she has to sing, such as “I Can’t Go Back,” which is so poorly structured that all the effort Valli puts into the song can’t give it the dramatic punch it should have.

Taylor, on the other hand, milks his scenes for every bit of humor and surprise — the extended dance number, “On a Night Like Tonight,” is one of the musical and comic highlights of the evening, especially when Mr. Thompson and the hyperactive bellhop Giulio (Trent Soyster) start cutting rugs.

Jessica Crouch is good as Vivian’s wise-cracking partner Kit, Matthew Stocke is suitably unctuous as the amoral lawyer Philip, and Jade Amber and Jonathan Young are impressive as the opera singers in the snippets from “La Traviata.”

