Review: 'Little Shop' delivers laughs, musical thrills

In hindsight, it is a little odd that there has not been a production of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” with a cast made up almost entirely of actors of color before Theatre Tulsa opened its version Oct. 21 at the Tulsa PAC.

For one thing, Alan Menken’s score draws heavily from the harmony-rich music of 1950s doo-wop and 1960s girl-group pop, genres that were dominated by Black artists. The show even requires that the trio of “Urchins” who serve as the show’s Greek Chorus, and whose names (Crystal, Chiffon and Ronette) evoke some of those girl groups, be performed by Black actors.

Also, the show’s very setting, and the increasingly bizarre situations that unfold there, seems even more appropriate — in a subversive sort of way — when it is mostly populated by people of color. We’ll get to that in a minute.

But the real question to ask of any cast of any show is: Do they deliver what the show promises? And, in the case of Theatre Tulsa’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” the answer is an unqualified yes.

Based on a supremely cheesy, micro-budgeted, horror-comedy film from 1960 that gave Jack Nicholson one of his first roles, “Little Shop of Horrors” is in actuality a florist, located in the depths of “Skid Row” located in some nameless city, where a plant-obsessed fellow named Seymour (Graceson Todd) works.

He’s come across a species of plant he’s never seen before, which he’s named Audrey II, in honor of the co-worker on whom Seymour has a crush. Audrey (Majeste Pearson), on the other hand, is being routinely crushed and otherwise abused by her sadistic dentist boyfriend Orin Scrivello (Nash McQuarters).

Seymour’s boss Mr. Mushnik (Justin Daniels) tells Seymour to get rid of the weird plant, as it appears to be dying. But an accident with a handful of roses leads Seymour to discover what it takes for Audrey II to grow: human blood.

And grow Audrey II does, as does Seymour’s own celebrity as the plant begins to attract all sorts of attention to Mushnik’s shop. But it’s not long before the suddenly talkative Audrey II begins demanding more than Seymour himself can supply.

Todd is a fine Seymour, nebbishy and awkward, with a fine tenor voice that embodies the character’s innate innocence. Pearson almost disappears into the character of Audrey, in the wistful song “Somewhere That’s Green,” as she describes the sort of life she wishes she could lead.

The character of Orin is a bit difficult to play for laughs these days — there’s nothing funny about abusive relationships — and McQuarters makes the effort not to overplay, so that it’s obvious from the start that Orin’s a nasty piece of work that more than deserves to become “plant food.”

The trio of Queen Jamia Newsome as Crystal, Alexandria Moore as Chiffon and Elara Ford as Ronette make up a powerful vocal team as the all-seeing, all-knowing Urchins, and music director Brian Jones gives all the singers a little extra room to add more soulful embellishments to the songs.

As the voice of Audrey II, opera baritone Joseph Wright gives this vegetal villain an exuberantly evil presence; Joshua Yap and Terrell Crawford manipulated the ever-expanding puppet.

Co-directors Jarrod Kopp and Obum Ubakam include in the show’s program a quote from the poet Suzy Kassen that states “as long as money continues to seduce the hungry, the hopeless, the broken, the greedy, and the needy, there will always be war between brothers.”

This gets back to that subversive aspect mentioned earlier — as communities of color are often marginalized, to the point that they are often wiped away in the name of “progress,” it only makes sense that an alien species bent on consuming humanity might want to plant its roots in a place that most of society might wish to ignore.

After all, as Tulsans know too well, it doesn’t take outsiders to destroy a neighborhood or two.

“Little Shop of Horrors” continues with performances through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Featured video: