Review: Holiday spirit abounds as 'The Nutcracker' tops last year's debut

For some people, there is a moment that truly marks for them the beginning of the holiday season, some stimulus that evokes all the good things hoped for at this time of year.

In my case, it’s sitting in a darkened theater as the first spritely notes of the overture to “The Nutcracker” are played. And this year, that moment came during the Saturday, Dec. 10 evening performance by Tulsa Ballet’s new version of this classic story ballet.

The company debuted this new “Nutcracker,” a collaboration between former resident choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, last year. There were concerns, because of pandemic-related issues with getting the costumes and sets from New Zealand to the United States, that the ballet’s premiere might have to be postponed, but fortunately, items arrived just in time for the show to go on.

This year, the company had all the many pieces properly in place, and the results that we saw were stellar. As we said last year, Tulsa Ballet’s new “Nutcracker” is a triumph, and this year’s performance was even better.

Perhaps it was because we were not dealing with the “shock of the new,” but everything about this “Nutcracker” seemed to come together with the effortlessness born of high artistry and a whole lot of grueling work. The action of the story was so clearly presented that one did not need to know the synopsis to know what was going on, and the performers, from the smallest children to the company principals, went at their roles with remarkable energy and enthusiasm.

Even principal conductor Peter Stafford Wilson and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra seemed to possess an extra helping of the holiday spirit, as Wilson led the orchestra in a vivacious and richly colored performance of the Tchaikovsky score.

For those who may not be aware that “The Nutcracker” tells a story, it is — as it should be — a simple one. A family is hosting a lavish Christmas party for friends and family, with Drosselmeyer, a toy maker and magician who is also godfather to the family’s children, as the entertainment.

The evening is marred slightly by the sibling rivalry between Marie (Maine Kawashima) and Fritz (Bryan Cruz), especially when Drosselmeyer bestows upon Marie the most impressive gift of the evening, a nutcracker. Drosselmeyer also plays matchmaker, encouraging his nephew and assistant (Jun Masuda) to show a bit of attention to Marie.

When the guests depart, Marie goes to find her nutcracker — and soon finds herself on a journey through a land of snow to a dream world of exotic wonders, populated by people and objects from her experiences during her family’s Christmas party.

Jaimi Cullen and Arman Zazyan, who portray Marie’s parents in the first act, for example, return for the bravura pas de deux as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. And one of the presents given to a guest during the party scene inspired the yellow-suited dancing bear who performs with two Golden Drillers to the music of the “Russian” segment (Michael Paradiso, Jonathan Teague Applegate and Talisson Farias).

Regina Montgomery and Sasha Chernjavsky were a sinuously elastic pair in “Coffee,” while Nao Ota excelled as the Snow Queen in Act One and the Holly Berry in Act Two. Maria Rita Rapisarda gracefully yielded the spotlight during the “Mrs. Ginger Rodgers (Mother Ginger)” segment to the pint-sized Pudding Cakes, and Paradiso and Carlos de Miguel faced off in comical combat during the war between the two soldiers and the button-shielded mice.

Kawashima is superb as Marie, evoking innocence and wonder while deftly performing some demanding choreography. And Masuda was equally impressive as the nephew-turned-romantic-hero, mixing soaring leaps with sensitive partnering.

“The Nutcracker” continues with performances through Dec. 23. For tickets: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.