It seems as if almost a lifetime has passed since the musical “Hamilton” last came to Tulsa.

The truth is, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking depiction of the life and times of one of this country’s most industrious “Founding Fathers” first graced a Tulsa stage in August 2019 — just a little less than four years ago.

The reason is that, during those four years, this country has gone through a host of upheavals and crises that only serve to remind us of one of the fundamental points of “Hamilton”: that our democracy is a precious and fragile construct, one that relies upon everyone working together for the common good for its survival.

Of course, the same thing could be said about a musical, especially one as complex and energetic as “Hamilton,” which opened a two-week run Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, presented by Celebrity Attractions. (This review is of the Wednesday, March 8, performance, which was the first one open to the media.)

The show remains as explosively entertaining as ever — an almost nonstop melange of words, music, movement and stagecraft that creates a multi-sensory experience that also happens to recount a swath of early American history with freshness and urgency, albeit with some liberties.

Based on the biography by Ron Chernow, “Hamilton” creates the portrait of an ambitious young man from the Caribbean (played here by Edred Utomi) who lands on the North American continent just in time to get caught up in the revolutionary fervor of the 1770s.

One of the first people Hamilton meets is Aaron Burr (Josh Tower), another rising figure on the political scene, although one more inclined to achieve his goals through guile rather than gung-ho effort.

The paths of Hamilton and Burr cross and recross through the course of the story, with Burr growing increasingly bitter as Hamilton’s impulsive, combative nature and his talent for writing make him a force with whom to reckon, first as an aide to Gen. George Washington (Carvens Lissaint) during the war, then as Secretary of the Treasury during Washington’s presidency.

It all culminates on a patch of ground in Weehawken, New Jersey, where on a July morning in 1804, the two men met in a duel in which Hamilton was fatally shot and Burr, who was at the time the sitting Vice President of the United States, effectively slew his political career.

The character of Hamilton requires an actor who can convey the coiled, febrile energy that drives Hamilton in pursuit of his shot at making a mark on the world, and while Utomi says the words and sings the songs capably, he doesn’t project that sort of energy and charm.

Utomi also struggled at times with the speed at which he’s to deliver numbers such as “Alexander Hamilton” and “My Shot,” to the point that his phrasing wasn’t in sync with pulse of the music. He’s at his best in the character’s quieter, more melodic moments, such as contemplating a new generation in “Dear Theodosia,” or mourning the senselessness of his son’s death in “It’s Quiet Uptown.”

Everyone around him, on the other hand, is firing on all cylinders, beginning with Tower as Aaron Burr, who fairly bristles envious rage and oily duplicity, and delivers the iconic “The Room Where It Happens” and “Wait For It” with ringing authority.

Alysha Deslorieux as Eliza Schuyler, and Stephanie Umoh as Angelica Schuyler, the sisters who each in her own way were the loves of Hamilton’s life, deliver heartfelt, lived-in performances that are absolutely captivating.

Lissaint brings a powerful sense of gravitas to the role of George Washington, making his solo number, “One Last Time,” a near-showstopper. And Peter Matthew Smith nearly steals the show with his deliciously, delicately deranged performance as King George III.

The ensemble tore into director Thomas Kail’s staging and Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography with exuberance and precision, making such episodes as “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” into dazzling visual spectacles.

“Hamilton” continues with performances through March 19 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. NOTE: Those attending must go through security checkpoints before entering the facility.