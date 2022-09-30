Review: 'Hadestown' a bit of musical theater heaven

So we went to Hell and back the other night, and it proved to be quite a heavenly experience.

The portion of Hell we visited was “Hadestown,” which opened Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC. And while a trip to the underworld might not sound like a pleasant night out, this Tony Award-winning musical is, to put it simply, a devilishly fine work of theater.

Written and composed by Anaïs Mitchell, “Hadestown” takes its inspiration from one of the ancient world’s most enduring tales of undying, yet tragic love — that of Orpheus and Eurydice — and transforms it into a surprisingly modern tale about the lengths to which people will go for the things they want and need.

While it is a dark tale — the devil is, after all, involved — it is presented with a raucous, exhilarating energy by an abundantly talented cast and on-stage band that makes this old story pulsate with new life.

To judge by the look and the sound of the place, “Hadestown” might easily be a section of New Orleans’ French Quarter — Mitchell’s jazzy score and Rachel Hauck’s set design definitely evoke both the Old World charm and the hedonistic decadence for which The Big Easy is known.

But as Hermes (Ian Coulter-Buford at this performance) makes clear, time and place are quite so important. “Hadestown” is here and now, complete with all the ills we face, such as poverty and hunger, as well as the hopes and dreams that keep us going.

One of the most determined of these dreamers is Orpheus (Chibueze Ihuoma), a penniless poet who is working on a song that he believes will set the world right, banishing the winter of our many discontents and making the flowers spontaneously burst into life.

It’s a dream he shares with Eurydice (Morgan Siobhan Green), who loves Orpheus’ earnest optimism. But she’s a more practical sort, concerned about finding enough to eat and a safe place to sleep. Those needs make her an easy target for Hades (Kevyn Morrow), who lures her to the underworld with promises of comfort, only to have her sign away her life to an existence of soul-destroying labor.

When Orpheus learns of this, he sets out to bring Eurydice home, making the arduous journey to the underworld, beset not only by the trio of Fates (Belen Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne), who dog everyone’s steps, but also by his own self-doubt — a character flaw that could prove fatal.

The love between Orpheus and Eurydice also has an effect of Persephone (Kimberly Marable), Hades’ wife and the embodiment of the spring that Orpheus wants his song to engender. She’s forced to divide each year equally between the underworld and “up top,” an arrangement that has grown increasing strained.

It leads to a unique deal with the devil that offers Orpheus and Eurydice the chance to escape — as long as Orpheus avoids doing one simple, and very human, thing.

The onstage band, led by pianist and conductor Nathan Koci, was top-notch, with trombonist Emily Y. Frederickson doing a great job as the principal instrumental voice in the ensemble.

Ihuoma, with his angelic falsetto and boyish energy, is a wonderful Orpheus, and a fine contrast for Green’s earthy Eurydice. Morrow is a suavely sinister Hades, while Marable rattles the rafters as the exuberant Persephone.

Coulter-Buford brings a sassy elan to Hermes, who serves as the guide through the story, ultimately showing why this tragic story needs to be told again and again — because whenever a story is told, there is always hope of a happy ending, of the world being as it should be, rather than as it is.

It is to that end that, following the curtain calls at Tuesday’s opening night concert, Marable led the cast in an on-stage toast to honor the history of the Greenwood District and Black Wall Street — another old and tragic story that needs repeated retelling, in the hopes that a new ending can be written, and a new world can grow from it.

“Hadestown” continues with performances through Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

