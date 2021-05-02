Review: 'Greenwood Overcomes' features songs dealing directly with faith, love and hope

It almost seemed out of place, given the context of all the other songs, to have this very specific piece about the massacre. But upon reflection, I believe that was the point of it. There is so much more to the history, the present-day lives, and the future of Black Americans in Tulsa than the Race Massacre, as scarring an event as that is, and that was what "Greenwood Overcomes" meant to demonstrate.

That richness of life encompasses the romantic swagger that Thompson so aptly displayed in Tania Leon's "Mi amor es," as well as the grief of a love lost that he conveyed in "Il a neige" by David Bontemps.

It can, in true American fashion, "contain multitudes," as Stewart described in listing the characteristics of H. Leslie Adams' "Creole Girl," or it can stake a claim to true individuality with sass and verve, as Hawkins did in "Nobody's Business (But Me Own)," by Peter Ashbourne.

And it can point out the cant and callowness of one's fellows, as Hawkins and Stewart did in two songs by Stewart Goodyear, "One Perfect Rose" and "Condolence," both of which featured Dorothy Parker's sardonic verses as texts.