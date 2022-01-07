Review: Filled with snark and satire, 'Mean Girls' has infectious energy

Think of “Mean Girls” — whether the original movie or the musical version currently ensconced at the Tulsa PAC — as “Heathers Lite.”
“Heathers,” which also is available in cult-film and stage-musical incarnations, is a pitch-black comedy that took all the angsty tropes of life in high school and ramped them up to life-or-death absurdity to create a pungent blend of humor and horror.
“Mean Girls” kinda-sorta wants to do something similar, but in a softer, more PG-13 way. After all, the adjective in the title isn’t “Toxic” or “Vicious” or “Deadly” — it’s “Mean,” a word whose long vowels wring out any hint of venom.
The audience is even reassured several times that “Nobody dies” in the course of the “cautionary tale” that “Mean Girls” tells. And while it is stated upfront that “actions have consequences,” it quickly becomes apparent that the consequences of the actions taken by the characters in “Mean Girls” are about as lasting as lip gloss flavors.
But then, “Mean Girls” isn’t really supposed to be hugely consequential. It’s supposed to make people laugh at all the awkward and cringe-inducing moments that most everyone who’s gone to high school has experienced, and to see the meanest of mean girls get her comeuppance while everyone else comes to realize they are all beautiful and unique snowflakes who should be loved and accepted for who they truly are.
This is not to say that “Mean Girls” the musical, which is being presented in Tulsa by Celebrity Attractions, is not well done. The production, directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholow, has an infectious energy. The video projections by Finn Ross and Adam Young that augment Scott Pask’s scenic design are top-notch, to the point that the virtual bricks in the school house walls are practically characters in and of themselves.
The show’s book, by Tina Fey, who also wrote the original screenplay, has all the snark and satire one would expect, qualities also apparent in Nell Benjamin’s lyrics. The music, by Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond, is merely serviceable — it vanishes from the mind seconds after the final note.
The story revolves around Cady (Danielle Wade), who has spent most of her life in Kenya with her parents, who are involved in some sort of scientific pursuit. The family moves to Chicago, where Cady enrolls as a freshman in a suburban high school.
She is at first befriended by two outliers in the school’s social pecking order, the moodily artistic Janis (Mary Kate Morrissey) and the flamboyantly musical Damian (Eric Huffman). But Cady soon become an object of interest to a trio of girls known as “the Plastics,” led by the self-centered Regina (Nadina Hassan).
It isn’t long before Cady gets caught up in the Plastics’ way of living, from hiding her intelligence to appear more attractive to the guy who catches her eye, Aaron (Adante Carter), to helping to humiliate Regina and take over as the school’s “queen bee.”
It does not take long for Cady to realize that uneasy lies the head that wears the plastic tiara, but it takes someone getting hit by a bus for her to find the way to make everything right.
The diverse cast goes to impressive lengths to give these rather thin characters a bit of depth. Wade handles Cady’s wide-eyed naivete well, and Hassan slinks around the stage with a predatory strut that befits Regina’s position as “Apex Predator.”
As the Plastic acolytes, Jonalyn Saxer is wonderfully comic as the uber-ditzy Karen, while Megan Masako Haley makes Gretchen’s hyperactive neediness both funny and poignant.
Lawrence Street drops dozens of deadpan zingers as Mr. Duvall, the school’s principal, while April Josephine wonderfully embodies three distinctive, different people — the mothers of both Regina and Cady, as well as channeling Tina Fey for the calculus teacher Ms. Norbury.
“Mean Girls” continues with performances through Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
