Review: Filled with snark and satire, 'Mean Girls' has infectious energy

Think of “Mean Girls” — whether the original movie or the musical version currently ensconced at the Tulsa PAC — as “Heathers Lite.”

“Heathers,” which also is available in cult-film and stage-musical incarnations, is a pitch-black comedy that took all the angsty tropes of life in high school and ramped them up to life-or-death absurdity to create a pungent blend of humor and horror.

“Mean Girls” kinda-sorta wants to do something similar, but in a softer, more PG-13 way. After all, the adjective in the title isn’t “Toxic” or “Vicious” or “Deadly” — it’s “Mean,” a word whose long vowels wring out any hint of venom.

The audience is even reassured several times that “Nobody dies” in the course of the “cautionary tale” that “Mean Girls” tells. And while it is stated upfront that “actions have consequences,” it quickly becomes apparent that the consequences of the actions taken by the characters in “Mean Girls” are about as lasting as lip gloss flavors.