Review: Familiar 'Sound of Music' a standout performance by Theatre Tulsa

Let's start at the very beginning, which is always a very good place to start.

If you are not in some way touched or impressed by the first 15 minutes of Theatre Tulsa's production of "The Sound of Music," you may well be made of stone.

"The Sound of Music" is one of those musicals that almost everyone knows, largely because of the success of the film version that was, during most of the 1960s, the most successful movie of all time. The songs composed by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in what would be their final collaboration have become standards, and the book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse manages to pack everything from teenage romance to totalitarianism into a tale determinedly designed to uplift.

And while Theatre Tulsa's production, which opened Jan. 14 at the Tulsa PAC, ticks all the appropriate boxes that fans of the musical expect, it also has something that truly sets it apart — a sense of urgency that this all-too-familiar story usually lacks.