Review: Familiar 'Sound of Music' a stand-out performance by Theatre Tulsa

Let's start at the very beginning, which is always a very good place to start.
If you are not in some way touched or impressed by the first 15 minutes of Theatre Tulsa's production of "The Sound of Music," you may well be made of stone.
"The Sound of Music" is one of those musicals that almost everyone knows, largely because of the success of the film version that was, during most of the 1960s, the most successful movie of all time. The songs composed by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in what would be their final collaboration have become standards, and the book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse manages to pack everything from teenage romance to totalitarianism into a tale determinedly designed to uplift.
And while Theatre Tulsa's production, which opened Jan. 14 at the Tulsa PAC, ticks all the appropriate boxes that fans of the musical expect, it is also has something that truly sets it apart — a sense of urgency that this all-too-familiar story usually lacks.
That is why, I think, those first few minutes make such an impression. Those minutes include the "Preludium," a setting of the "Dixit Dominus," with which the nuns at an abbey on the Austrian border greet the day; the musical's title song, in which a postulate to the abbey, Maria (Kara Staiger), extols the wonder of the music of the natural world; and the gentle exasperation of the nuns as they ponder what to about a problem like Maria, whose natural exuberance is not quite in keeping with the solemnity of the cloistered life.
The tone moves from the precise harmonies and resonant reverence of the chorus of nuns; to Staiger's deeply felt performance of "The Sound of Music," in which one can hear a throb of sorrow, as if she knows she may never have the chance to experience this again once she takes the vows of her order; to the gentle comedy of "Maria," as the senior sisters try to decide if this woman is fit to join their ranks.
It's all just so beautifully done, and if there are subsequent moments that don't attain that level of quality, those moments are easy to forgive.
Theatre Tulsa's production was directed, choreographed, and conducted by a consortium of Jen Alden, Jarrod Kopp and Jeremy Stevens, and this is one time when three heads certainly are better than one. The show is well-paced, even with a nearly three-hour running time, and has helped the cast, from the youngest to the oldest, shape performances that are all the more real for being somewhat restrained.
Of course this show pivots on the actress playing Maria, and Staiger is superb, able to make this character truly her own. Her singing voice is rich and resonant, with all the range and power necessary, and she brings a sense of openness and innocence to the character, of someone who is learning how to live in the "real world" in the best way she can.
That education begins when Maria is sent to serve as a temporary governess for the seven children of a widowed navel officer, Captain von Trapp (Mark Frie). She quickly dispenses with the military rituals the captain has imposed, using music to build morale and to ingratiate herself with even most recalcitrant child.
This bond with the children leads to romance with the captain, but wedded bliss is quickly interrupted by the ingress of the Nazis into Austria, and ultimately the von Trapp home.
Frie is good as the aloof captain, whose crisp exterior hides a heart that can be easily broken by a simple tune like "Edelweiss." Lori Decter Wright is wonderful as the maternally understanding Mother Abbess, and her performance of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" is one of the highlights and joys of this production.
Theatre Tulsa has double-cast the von Trapp children; the ensemble we saw included Zadie Teague as Leisl, Trace Herrera as Freidrich, Abby Nowlin as Louisa, Kaden Durrup as Kurt, Gigi Jenkins as Birgitta, Presley Roberson as Marta and Clara Landrum as Gretl. All did quite well, although Jenkins as the truth-telling Brigttta often managed to steal the spotlight with her deadpan observations.
The performance we saw also featured several replacements and understudies — an unfortunate reality in trying to perform live theater during a pandemic. Among these were Mason Combes in the role of impresario Max Detweiler and Lucia McFarland as Elsa, the rich heiress who set her stylish chapeau for the Captain.
Combes and McFarland do well with what they have, but these characters have always been problematic, and the songs they are given to sing, including the let's-getting-along-with-the-Nazis ditty "No Way to Stop It," are among the most egregiously bad tunes Rodgers and Hammerstein ever wrote.
Deanna Byford designed the simple, yet effective set, as well as the show's lighting design. Grant Goodner designed the sound, with Alice Wegley and Bruce Lewis creating the costumes.
"The Sound of Music" continues with performances through Jan. 30 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.