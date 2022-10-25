Review: 'Daddy Long Legs' a heart-touching tale of love and letters

Sometimes, it’s the seemingly simplest things that can afford the deepest pleasures.

On the surface, “Daddy Long Legs,” the first production under the Tulsa PAC Trust’s new “TPAC Presents” series, is a very simple thing.

It has a cast of two, a musical ensemble of three, and it tells a story of the relationship that forms between a young woman who is given a unique chance to make the most of her hitherto untapped talents, and the young man who is her unlikely benefactor.

One could easily predict all the plot points that make up the arc of this story from the beginning. Yet for all its simplicity, even obviousness, “Daddy Long Legs” is a marvelous show that is presented with impeccable, heart-touching artistry.

The musical by composer and lyricist Paul Gordon and book writer John Caird is based on Jean Webster’s 1912 novel, which itself has been adapted many times, with the 1955 film version starring Fred Astaire and Leslie Caron being the best known (and the version that deviates the most from the original).

Gordon and Caird’s version is an extremely faithful adaptation, to the point of maintaining the novel’s epistolary structure. Jerusha Abbott (Margaret Stall) has been a resident of the John Grier Home for Orphans longer than anyone else. While the home is the only life she knows, Jerusha is too imaginative and intelligent to be permanently confined to such a place.

Salvation comes in the form of a nine-point plan proffered by one of orphanage’s trustees, who prefers to remain behind the assumed name of John Smith. He offers to pay for Jerusha’s expenses to attend college, where she will develop her writerly skills, with only a couple of conditions. One is that Jerusha is to write her benefactor regularly about her experiences at college. The other is that the two of them can never meet.

As all Jerusha knows about this person is a glimpse of his gangly figure on the grounds of the Grier Home, she decides to address her letters to “Daddy Long Legs.” The recipient of these missives, one Jervis Pendleton (Sam Briggs), is at first amused by Jerusha’s efforts to suss out his character and appearance.

But as the one-sided correspondence continues, Jervis becomes more and more interested in Jerusha, not as a charity case but as a person, to the point that he’s willing to circumvent his own rules to meet with her, cunningly disguised as himself (as opposed the elderly, balding man Jerusha envisions her benefactor to be).

And unlike the orphan boys Jervis has supported in the past, Jerusha proves herself a determined free spirit, happy to engage with the political and social issues of the early 20th century, and balking at the effort of her absent “Daddy” to control her life.

Stall and Briggs first performed these roles in a 2019 production at the Lynn Riggs Theater of the Tulsa Equality Center, which only partly accounts for the ease with which they embody these characters. Director Sara Phoenix has helped them craft finely calibrated performances that have just enough spice and vinegar to them to cut through any potentially saccharine moments.

They also are exceptional singers, able deftly to navigate Gordon’s sometimes meandering score and prosaic lyrics, which follow more the rhythms of conversational speech rather than the beats of traditional show tunes. The on-stage ensemble of music director Jeremy Stevens on piano, cellist Austin Jade Pendergrass and guitarist Taron Pounds performed this music with understated grace.

Robin Vest designed the book-ladened set that nicely evoked the early 1900s; Alice Wegley and Bruce Lewis created the period-appropriate costumes; and Carson Decker designed the lighting.

“Daddy Long Legs” continues with performances through Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Dead Armadillo's Pumpkin Porter