Review: Beloved story 'Shrek the Musical' includes unexpected flavors

Ogres, as anyone who has any knowledge at all of the animated film “Shrek” will know, are like onions.

It’s a metaphor the title character uses to explain to his companion Donkey that one can’t judge someone — or some thing — at first glance, because one can have all manner of complex emotions and ideas hidden under a crude surface.

Donkey, being Donkey, misses the point to some degree, saying that if one wants to come up with a metaphor for layers, then there’s no better example than a deee-licious parfait.

And since parfaits are typically served in clear containers — when you’ve gone to all the trouble of making those layers, you want your efforts to be acknowledged — one is more or less certain of what awaits.

“Shrek the Musical,” which is being presented by Craft Productions through Sunday, July 17, at the VanTrease PACE, is very much a parfait. It’s light, sweet, and you know pretty much from the git-go what to expect.

Director Michael Fling has tried to add some unexpected flavors with bits of business that recall famous musicals, from “A Chorus Line” to “Les Miserables” to “Dreamgirls,” but these fillips are more like inside jokes — a gentle, genial nudge rather than a sharp satiric poke.

But they don’t distract from the business at hand, which is telling the tale of a crotchety ogre named Shrek (Michael Burrell) who happens to find the swamp he calls home suddenly overrun by a phalanx of fairy tale creatures.

They’ve been ousted from their homes in the kingdom of Duloc by Lord Farquaad (Zac Kirchoff), a pint-sized, petulant, would-be tyrant who needs to find a bride in order to lay claim to the throne. When he learns about a Princess Fiona (Erica Stephan), who has been held captive in a dragon-guarded tower, he decides she’s the perfect candidate for his connubial connivings.

There’s just that problem of the dragon — which is when Shrek burst into the castle, demanding his swamp be drained of enchanted creatures. Farquaad offers to acquiesce to Shrek’s demands, provided that he fetch the fair Fiona from her fire-breathing captor.

So Shrek, with the loquacious Donkey (Braxton Johnson III) dogging his every step, sets out on his quixotic quest. And, naturally, comic complications ensue.

Craft Productions brings together local performers, most of them student-aged, with professional performers so that young artists can get a sense of the sort of effort and discipline necessary to showcase people’s talents in a Broadway-style musical production.

We have been following this company since its inception in 1994, and throughout that time executive producer Shari Lewis has maintained a high level of quality, with the locals, regardless of age, more than holding their own with the professional talent.

That is certainly true in the song “I Know It’s Today,” which features Stephan with Olivia Fu and Zadie Teague as Princess Fiona at three different ages yearning for the arrival of a rescuer. Fu, as the youngest of the three, was particularly good; what we heard of Teague we liked, although she was plagued with microphone problems.

Stephan was as feisty a Fiona as one could want, whether she was extolling the benefits of being a “Morning Person” or trying to make the reality around her fit into the fairy tale tropes she was expecting in “This is How a Dream Comes True,” or engaging Shrek in a belching contest (this scene was apparently a high light for the young man sitting in front of me).

Burrell did a good job maintaining the faux Scottish accent Mike Myers created for the character, and he showed that he could bring a good deal of emotion, whether forcefully declaring “What I’d Be,” or trying to know what to do “When Words Fail.”

Johnson was able to bring much of his own personality to the character of Donkey, making the character a bit more sly and knowing than Eddie Murphy’s original, while Kirchoff took his portrayal of Lord Farquaad outrageously to camp (though he deserves yeoman credit for getting around the stage as nimbly as someone on his knees can).

Majeste Pearson provided the dragon Elizabeth with a powerful soulful voice in the song “Forever,” as the crew of Tanner Cole, Andi Davis, Griffin Ryker, Drew Schonefer, Jack Whitney Ayomide Ayodele and Austin Tate manipulated the oversized puppet on stage.

Trace Herrera as Pinocchio and Ella Phillips as Gingy, the cookie with attitude, both employed the sort of falsetto voices these characters had in the original film, but in this context it was often difficult to discern what they were saying.

Caroline Coffey choreographed the production, and Jeff Elkins led the 15-piece ensemble.

“Shrek the Musical” continues with performances through Sunday, July 17, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. For tickets: 918-595-7777, craftproductions.org.

NOTE: The 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, performance will have ASL interpreters for the deaf and hearing-impaired.

